Steelers Add Packers DC to Head Coach List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding on names to their list for their next potential head coach, with another defensive-minded leader as an option.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Twitter that the Steelers have requested to interview Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for their head coach position.

Hafley has 25 years of coaching experience, including as an assistant and head coach in the both the NFL and at the college level.

Taking over from former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is no easy task, but Hafley does have experience the franchise would desire.

Jeff Hafley Coaching Background

Hafley has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Packers, a return to the NFL after five years at the collegiate level.

The Packers were strong defensively in 2024, allowing the sixth-least yards per game (315.6) and points per game (19.9), plus the seventh-least rushing yards per game (99.4). They also ranked fourth in takeaways with 31, with 17 turnovers and 14 fumble recoveries.

Green Bay didn't have quite the same success in 2025, as an injury to star acquisition Micah Parsons hurt their unit, finishing with the fifth least takeaways, 11th in passing yards (194.1) and points (21.2), 12th in total yards (311.8) and 16th in rushing yards (117.7) allowed per game.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is shown before their game against the Houston Texans Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He worked in the NFL for seven straight seasons from 2012-18 as a defensive backs coach, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13, Cleveland Browns from 2014-15 and the San Francisco 49ers from 2016-18.

Hafley has spent the majority of his time coaching at the college level with 16 of his 25 seasons in various roles.

He has experience coaching in the 'Steel City', spending five seasons at Pitt under former head coach Dave Wannestedt. Hafley was a defensive assistant for two seasons, 2006-07, then the defensive backs coach for three seasons, 2008-10.

Hafley's most recent college venture was as the head coach of Boston College for four seasons from 2020-23, where he finished with a 22-26 overall record and a 12-22 ACC record.

He also served as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach with Ohio State in 2019, while coaching at FCS program Albany for four seasons as a defensive assistant (2002-03) and as a defensive backs coach (2004-05). His other stop was as a defensive backs coach with Rutgers in 2011.

Hafley has had only one other role than serving as a defensive backs or defensive coach, which was when he was a running backs coach at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), a Division II school in 2001, his first coaching position.

Who Else Have the Steelers Requested to Interview?

Replacing Mike Tomlin is no easy feat and the Steelers are spreading out their interviews across an array of candidates.

The Steelers have requested to interview at least seven known people, with at least sixth of them having a defensive background.

This includes defensive coordinators in Ejiro Evero from the Carolina Panthers, Jesse Minter from the Los Angeles Chargers, Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings, Anthony Weaver of the Miami Dolphins and Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Only one candidate they're requested to interview comes from the offensive side of the ball in Rams pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

The Steelers have prided themselves on defense for decades and their first choices for head coach signal that it's a likely direction they'll take.

