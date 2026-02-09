Steelers Open With Concerningly Low Super Bowl LXI Odds

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hope they do what it takes to make a legitimate run in 2026, but according to Vegas, you shouldn't hold your breath.

The Steelers finished the 2025 season with a 10-7 record and captured the AFC North division title. Despite what could be called a successful year, the team is not considered a threat to the Super Bowl.

According to the latest odds for the 2027 Super Bowl, the Steelers are toward the bottom of the list. DraftKings' sportsbook lists the Steelers as having +6000 odds to win next year's Lombardi Trophy. Those odds are tied for the 18th best, looping the Steelers into the same group as the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have the best odds, according to DraftKings, with both coming in at +950.

A Sober Picture for Steelers

What DraftKings rightly pointed out in its odds is that this organization is several steps away from being a championship contender. The organization lacks a franchise quarterback and has holes on their offensive line that must be filled. The defensive side of the ball needs plenty of work, too, with positions like middle linebacker and safety needing serious upgrades.

What should also sting, just a little, is the company they are in with their current odds. The three other organizations with the same odds are all decidedly far from contention. The Commanders might be in line for a resurgence with a healthy Jayden Daniels. but the VIkings and Colts are also several pieces from a legitimate run.

More than anything, this should serve as a bit of a wake-up call for the organization and their perception around the NFL.

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Odds Aren't Fate

The odds aren't great, but that doesn't mean they will remain in that status and waste the 2026 campaign.

Ownership and management's decree when they hired Mike McCarthy as the new head coach was simple: We want to win. Art Rooney II and Omar Khan confirmed that since introducing McCarthy as the 17th head coach in franchise history.

If we are to take them at their word, that means some serious work will happen to improve this roster. If that takes place, and the Steelers knock it out of the park at the 2026 NFL Draft, this new-look team could have much better odds when the 2026 season kicks-off.

