Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Shares Message After Mike Wagner Passing

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mike Wagner has passed away at the age of 76, and the team's owner put out a message in light of the unfortunate news.

In a statement officially put out by the Steelers, Art Rooney II highlighted Wagner's career accolades and honors throughout his tenure with the team while also sending his condolences to Wagner's family on behalf of the organization.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history," Rooney said.

"Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.

"On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike's family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family."

Wagner's NFL Career

After spending his collegiate playing days at Western Illinois, Wagner was selected in the 11th round of the 1971 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh.

A safety for the Steelers, Wagner started 12 games as a rookie and finished with two interceptions. The following year in 1972, he posted six picks to go alongside a sack.

Wagner led the AFC with eight interceptions during the 1973 campaign while also recovering five fumbles and forcing two. In 1974, he logged two picks with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as the Steelers went on to win Super Bowl IX over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 31, 1972; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Wagner (23) in action against Miami Dolphins tight end Marv Flemming (80) during the 1972 AFC Championship Game at Three Rivers Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Steelers 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

He proceeded to make the first Pro Bowl of his career in 1975 with four interceptions in 12 regular season games while also recording three picks in Pittsburgh's playoff run that season, which culminated in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X.

Wagner made the Pro Bowl once again in 1976 and added a second-team All-Pro nod to his ledger that year.

He played in only three games during the 1977 season, but he finished with four interceptions in 1978 before the Steelers took down the Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII.

Wagner suited up in eight contests during the 1979 campaign, which saw Pittsburgh take home another Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV, before playing his final season in 1980.

