Steelers Cannot Pass on Star-Studded Safety Free Agent Class

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the upcoming free agency cycle with over $45 million in projected salary cap space, meaning they should be one of the top players when the market opens.

With multiple needs, the Steelers have several positions to focus their spending on. The one position they cannot forget about as they turn over their roster before the 2026 regular season is at safety. With DeShon Elliott returning from a season-ending lower-body injury, the team has the chance to pair another stud safety next to him.

That will hopefully help elevate a paltry Steelers' secondary from 2025. The team finished 29th in the NFL last season in pass defense, allowing an average of 243.9 passing yards per game. That was a huge reason why they were the 26th-ranked defense in total yards allowed per game. But if they take a run at one of these safeties expected to hit the open market, the Steelers will have a strong chance of improving their secondary in 2026.

Jaquan Brisker - Another Do-It-All Safety Beside Elliott

The Chicago Bears were a breakout team last season, and while the offensive improvement receives the majority of attention, their defense was just as impressive. Part of their effectiveness on defense was their ability to create turnovers and splash plays, which plays perfectly into the identity of the Steelers' defense.

Jaquan Brisker has been a steady member of the Bears' defense for the past four seasons. He's surpassed 90 total tackles in three of four campaigns, with the only exception being the 2024 season when he was limited to just five games.

Brisker is a do-it-all safety. He's recorded one interception in each of his four years in the NFL, accumulated 7.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and 21 passes defended. He can work down toward the line of scrimmage or drop into coverage. With that reliability, Elliott can take more risks and potentially create even more turnovers.

Reed Blankenship - Another Ball Hawk Joins the Secondary

Another top option is also from the 2022 NFL Draft class in former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship. The 26-year-old defensive back has developed quite the reputation for being a ball hawk from the centerfield position. In 56 career games, he has 23 passes defended and nine interceptions.

Blankenship represents the best pass coverage upgrade available at the position, which is why he should be the top target in Pittsburgh. Elliott is capable in pass coverage, but he excels in stuffing the run and making open-field tackles. Blankenship balances that with elite pass coverage skills and that patrolling ability over the top. He'll be a highly-coveted player when the market opens, but the Steelers have money to spend and they should throw it at this safety.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bryan Cook - Versatile and Complimentary Option

Surprise, surprise, another member of the 2022 NFL Draft class caps off an exciting list of top safeties in the free agent market. Bryan Cook has been the definition of versatile for the Kansas City Chiefs over the past four seasons. Working his way up from a special teamer, to rotational safety, to starter on defense, he's shown the ability to fit in any role he's placed.

Cook is a far less splashy name compared to Brisker or Blankenship, but he might be the perfect fit alongside Elliott. He can play in single-high coverage and also be a threat to blitz. He's also a competent tackler, which is a must playing next to the sure-tackling Elliott.

With so many options at their disposal, one thing is clear. The Steelers have to be aggressive and spend some money. If they are actually set on winning in 2026, the talent is there, they just have to go out and take care of business.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers