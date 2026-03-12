Two Surprising Free Agents Steelers Can Still Sign

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have two cheap free agent options they should probably consider. And while one hold significantly more weight to their improvement than the other, both players could be additions this team is glad they made when the season gets rolling.

For the Steelers, finishing their offensive line may be at the top of their priority board right now, but that's not where we'll start. Instead, let's dive into another safety move that may just be too much fun to pass up.

Jaquan Brisker graduated from Gateway High School in Monroeville, just outside of Pittsburgh. A Penn State star, Brisker became a force for the Nittany Lions before being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

At 26 years old, Brisker remains a free agent, and for some reason, even the Bears don't want him. A player who's started 52 games, recorded four interceptions, four forced fumbles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 342 total tackles isn't on their radar to re-sign.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

After the first wave of free agency, players' markets tend to dip. Younger options like Brisker who were once believed to get heft paydays could now be viewed as a reasonable contracts, which makes them more enticing to the NFL.

For the Steelers, they signed Darnell Savage but why not see if they can also add Brisker for cheap? Last year, they found themselves relying on Kyle Dugger as their starter because of all their injuries. This year, they have a rare opportunity to be overprepared at the position, and give themselves even more flexibility.

The second player carries significantly more weight on the success of the Steelers. Right now, this team is banking on Broderick Jones or Dylan Cook to be their starting left tackle in 2026. Most fans would tell you that's concerning.

Somehow, their best left tackle free agent option is still available. Rasheed Walker was expected to go for big money and command a market that the Steelers probably wouldn't compete in.

But the first wave of signings is over and Walker is still out there.

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Walker's initial market value, according to Spotrac, was $20.3 million per season. At this point, that number may be a bit lower, and the Steelers may be able to land him in the ballpark of $18 million per year.

But even still, if it is $20 million a season, that number is fine, and Pittsburgh should be all over it.

There is no free agent out there that would make the Steelers better than Walker. Aaron Rodgers included. Having a franchise left tackle to pair with Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick brings you one step closer to finishing your offensive line. The most important group of players on an offense.

This is a no brainer for the Steelers. And for whatever reason, they have a prime opportunity to land Walker as second wave free agent.

They should certainly take advantage.

