Steelers Salary Cap Situation After NFL's $20 Million Jump

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly assembling their coaching staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy. The team officially named Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, marking the biggest hire on his staff so far.

As the staff takes shape, the Steelers must shift focus to their roster. The group is littered with questions and positions needing improve. They have no current starting quarterback. They still need another wide receiver. They have three tight ends under contract but only need two of them. Their offensive line has holes on the left side.

And that's just the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the Steelers must solve their cornerback room depth and possibly address their defensive line depending on returning players. With so much riding on this offseason, are the Steelers in a strong or dangerous position with the salary cap?

Where Steelers' Salary Cap Stands

According to OverTheCap, the Steelers are in a great place financially. They have just over $45 million in salary cap space, which projects to be the eighth-most this offseason.

For the Steelers, that's a huge number, but one that will quickly be used up. With so many positions to address, free agency will be key.

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL's Rising Cap

Another factor helping the Steelers is the league's rising salary cap. The cap number for 2026 was expected to be around $295 million, but the league has since confirmed the number will be over $300 million. According to NFL Network, it's expected to be anywhere from $301.2 million to $305.7 million.

That means the Steelers will have an extra $5 to $10 million available to spend in free agency or to cover their incoming draft class's salaries.

The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source.



That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3Mr146H01C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2026

What Positions Could They Target?

The Steelers could target a few positions in free agency, but there are two that stand out.

The first is left guard. With veteran Isaac Seumalo needing a new contract and his future uncertain, the organization may have to pivot to another experienced lineman.

Another position is inside linebacker. Starter Patrick Queen is set to make $17 million in 2026, but he could be released with a minor dead cap number. If the Steelers opt to save some money by releasing him, they could easily land another starter in this group of free agents. Players like Nkobe Dean, Leo Chanel, and Quay Walker are all expected to hit the open market and would make a ton of sense in the Black and Gold.

The good news for the Steelers is they have plenty of salary cap space and flexibility, which should help them make a considerable improvement to the roster for 2026.

