Predicting Steelers Next Free Agency Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few splashes since the legal tampering period began by signing cornerback Jamel Dean as well as trading for, and extending, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittsburgh still has some money left to play around with, though, and it has several roster holes still remaining.

While those needs could be at least partially addressed in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have 12 picks, the Steelers should also remain engaged on the free agent market.

One name that has consistently been linked to the team is safety Jaquan Brisker, who is a Pittsburgh native, and he'd make sense as its next addition off the open market.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Why Brisker Fits Steelers

Pittsburgh's secondary as a whole could be augmented, even after the team re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year deal worth $4 million shortly before the legal tampering period officially kicked off.

The team's situation at safety is still in a state of flux to a certain extent. Jalen Ramsey is set to return to the team in 2026, though it would make sense for him to at least rotate down to nickelback more often than he did in the back half of the 2025 campaign.

DeShon Elliott is also under contract in 2026, and while he played well when healthy after signing a two-year extension last offseason, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 and thus could be a bit hampered.

The Steelers are set to lose quite a bit of depth now that Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers are all free agents. They did bring in former first-round pick Darnell Savage Jr. on a one-year deal, but there's no guarantee he'll make the 53-man roster.

As such, Pittsburgh could use a talent of Brisker's caliber. The Penn State product started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears in 2025 and racked up 93 tackles with an interception.

Brisker, who thrives in the box and can move around the defense with a penchant for blitzing, would help the Steelers' defense out in a variety of ways on the backend.

Potential Contract

Pittsburgh, who has just under $14 million left in cap space according to Over the Cap, may have to go out of its comfort zone to sign Brisker.

Spotrac currently projects Brisker's market value to sit at a three-year deal worth $33.269 million, which comes out to an average annual value of right around $11.1 million.

It's a hefty price tag, but one that the Steelers could rationalize for a hometown player who is a proven commodity.

