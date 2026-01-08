Steelers Star Has Major Opportunity in Front of Him

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for any advantage when they take on the Houston Texans on Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers open their postseason schedule going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

There's an argument that this is the toughest defense in the NFL, and the Steelers were unlucky to draw them for Wild Card Weekend. Despite a disappointing Week 18 showing, the Texans allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL, and were statistically the fourth-ranked defense in the run and passing game.

That's why the Steelers are turning over every stone to find Houston's weakness and exploit it. The pass rush is excellent, their secondary is electric, and the unit operates as a cohesive unit. Over the final stretch of the regular season, however, the Texans may have shown that flaw to the Steelers. If they can find success in the passing game through their top tight end, the Steelers could have a real shot against the Texans.

How Houston Has Fared Against Tight Ends

The fourth-best passing defense in the NFL this year was strong against the tight end position during the regular season. According to data from Pro Football Reference, the Texans allowed 775 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 87 receptions to the TE position. Only six teams surrendered fewer receiving yards to the position during the regular season.

A Developing Trend to Monitor

Through the first 14 weeks, the Texans were a lockdown group against tight ends. They allowed opposing tight ends to record more than 45 receiving yards in a game just four times in the first 13 games.

Over their past four games, however, that is the minimum the Texans are allowing. Tight ends have hauled in at least five receptions per game and at least 45 receiving yards. They've also allowed three total touchdowns over the final four games, with two of them coming in a monstrous performance by Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What That Means for the Steelers

The biggest thing this means for the Steelers' offense is that their top tight end, Pat Freiermuth, has a golden opportunity. He was featured heavily in the team's offense during their Week 18 win. He hauled in five receptions for 51 yards in their regular-season finale victory, marking back-to-back games with five receptions and at least 50 yards.

Heading into a Wild Card Weekend matchup, the team will be banking on Freiermuth to continue his ascent. In pass coverage, he'll likely see time against standout safety Jalen Pitre. He's having a monster 2025 season with four interceptions and 74 tackles.

But Freiermuth is one of the most athletic tight ends and is a sure-handed catcher. With that matchup, the Steelers will look to get the ball frequently to their top tight end. If they succeed, the Steelers' passing game will be a legitimate threat in the postseason.

