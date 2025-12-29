Pat Freiermuth Should Want Out of Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers best receiving weapon without DK Metcalf led the team in receiving yards in Week 17. However, for nearly four full quarters, everyone was wondering where he was, and once again, the team proved they won't budge on ignoring their top tight end.

This season has been the try and get Jonnu Smith involved year. Pittsburgh is determined to make Smith their TE1, when really, Darnell Washington has proven to be their best all-around option, and Pat Freiermuth is their best receiving option.

But whether it's head coach Mike Tomlin or offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, someone is refusing to admit they made a mistake.

Mike Tomlin talks about Pat Freiermuth being a 'zone killer' all the time, and he is, but he's also a fantastic seam buster who *can* absolutely separate on choice routes from the slot, especially.



With how shorthanded they were, it's amazing they don't use him more. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 28, 2025

The Steelers signed Freiermuth to a four-year, $48 million contract last season. It was clear that he was the future of the tight end position, and the former second-round pick was waiting on a real quarterback and a good offensive coordinator to allow him to break out.

Well, he's got both. And multiple times this season, he's shown that he's a great option in the receiving game when given the opportunity. The Steelers just refuse to give him that opportunity.

Freiermuth finished Week 17 with three receptions for 63 yards. Two of those receptions came on the final drive of the game, when he single-handedly got the Steelers down to the seven-yard line.

Then, Pittsburgh took him out. And instead of utilizing their best wide receiver in a game without their top two wide receivers, or a bare minimum, ride the hot hand in the passing game, they chose to attack Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Scotty Miller.

Freiermuth Should Want Out

Freiermuth has been a true professional since the moment he's arrived. He's always willing to address the tough subjects, but does it in a way that doesn't hurt the team or add distractions. He fights through injuries, leads for younger players and is comfortable with whatever role the team gives him - even when he's getting the short end of the stick.

It's clear to see, though, that Pittsburgh doesn't want him involved as much as he should be. It's also clear that if they let him go, he'd be the next "you can't believe the Steelers messed this up" player to leave the roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last two years, the growth of Freiermuth has been evident. He's become a top tight end in the league when healthy and given the chance to prove himself. He deserves more of those chances.

The Steelers fell in love with Jonnu Smith before he ever got to Pittsburgh, though, and they aren't giving up on him. Whether that's because they traded for him and added money to his contract or because of his past with Arthur Smith, we don't know, but he's TE1 whether he deserves to be or not.

The best case scenario for the team's true top tight end is to end up elsewhere in the offseason, because if you put Freiermuth on a capable offense who utilizes quality tight ends, he's one of the best in the NFL immediately.

The Steelers have messed this up. And if they really don't want Freiermuth involved, they should see what he can do elsewhere. Chances are, they find out how wrong they were.

