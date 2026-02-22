Colts Could Open Door for Steelers Next WR Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receivers this offseason. After two years of struggling at the wideout position, it feels like this team is ready to assure themselves they've fixed their wideout room.

Some of those additions will come through the 2026 NFL Draft. Others will come in free agency. And one name may end up being cut elsewhere, opening the door for a place on the Steelers roster.

Michael Pittman Jr. is set to make $29 million in 2026 with the Indianapolis Colts, if he's on the roster. However, The Athletic's James Boyd believes he'd headed for free agency, stating there's "no way" the Colts will be willing to pay Pittman with that cap hit, and would say $22 million if they chose to move on before mid-March.

Here Come the Steelers

Enter the Steelers.

Pittsburgh needs a reliable weapon who comes in as a potential WR2 but certainly a WR3. As they're anticipated to select a wideout high in the 2026 NFL Draft, they really don't need a ton of superstars next to DK Metcalf, but could certainly use another player before the draft.

Pittman fits that slot. The 28-year-old has two 1,000-yard seasons and is coming off a seven-touchdown year with Daniel Jones as his starting quarterback. In six seasons, he's totaled 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 784 yards coming in 2025.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Now, Pittman won't be the cheapest option on the market. Even if he's not going to make $29 million in 2026, he should be expected to earn more than $20 million per year in his next deal. If the Steelers are looking to add a player of his caliber, they'll need to pay, and honestly, that number makes a lot of sense for a player of Pittman's skill set.

If he does end up in Pittsburgh, Pittman could mean the Steelers are going to load up on physical wide receivers.

Metcalf is already one of the most physically imposing players in the NFL. Pittman isn't too far behind. And a name like Denzel Boston out of Washington continues to be named a favorite for the Steelers in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Look for Pittman to be on the Steelers' radar. His play style fits what they do offensively, and his skill and age fit what they're looking to do with their wide receiver room this offseason. All the stars seem to align. The only one left is the Colts actually moving on.

