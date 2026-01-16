Steelers Have Perfect HC Candidate

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked quickly to identify their next head coaching candidates. After Mike Tomlin departed the organization in surprising fashion, the organization is searching for their fourth head coach since 1969.

Whoever steps into Tomlin's shoes will be expected to hit the ground running with the Steelers. Owner Art Rooney stated during a recent press conference that he doesn't like the term "rebuild," indicating he wants his team to push for a championship again in 2026.

That means the Steelers have to find the best and most ready candidate to lead a team to the next level. Luckily, the perfect candidate is already scheduled to interview with the franchise. Los Angeles Rams pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase is not only a perfect name for all of Steelers Nation to pronounce with a Yinzer accent, but he is also the perfect fit to lead this organization.

Offensive Guru

There are three reasons why Scheelhaase is the best fit for the Steelers. The first is his offensive mind. As the pass-game coordinator with the Rams, he's worked closely with head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Together, they've been one of the best aerial attacks in the NFL over the past few seasons.

That type of experience is worth its weight in gold, especially in a head coaching search. Scheelhaase's keen eye and attention to detail have been instrumental in their offensive success, and that's exactly the type of mind the Steelers need running their team.

Scheelhaase also has a history of developing quarterbacks. He was a QB for the University of Illinois and still holds the record for total offensive yards with over 10,000 in his collegiate career.

Aside from himself and helping Stafford sustain his success later in his career, Scheelhaase is also credited with helping develop San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy while at Iowa State University. The Steelers are a team that desperately needs to identify and develop a starting quarterback, and Scheelhaase is the best candidate around to do so.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perfect Age

History suggests the Steelers have a certain type. Their previous three coaches were all hired in their 30s and were became first-time head coaches when brought aboard.

Scheelhaase is also in that perfect window. The 35-year-old is destined to be an NFL head coach, and the Steelers could be the team that realizes that and pulls the trigger.

Leader of Men

The number one priority for the Steelers' next head coach, according to their owner, is finding a leader. While Rooney stated that multiple factors make a successful coach, the number one priority is finding someone who can command the locker room for years to come.

Simply put, Scheelhaase is a leader of men, a very similar description given to Tomlin during his tenure. He's a drastically different coach than Tomlin in many ways, but the similarity they share is what the Steelers should easily notice.

Scheelhaase is a coach with the magnetism of a Mike Tomlin and the innovation of a Sean McVay. All he needs is a shot. The Steelers have historically identified those candidates and rightfully hired them. They need to repeat history once again and name the perfect candidate, Nate Scheelhaase, their next head coach.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers