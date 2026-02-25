Steelers Plans at Running Back are Clear

PITTSBURGH -- As time goes on, the Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to receive added pressure when it comes to whether or not they will retain some of their key upcoming free agents.

One free agent of note is Kenneth Gainwell, and his contract is a big point of contention compared to the rest of the Steelers' possible offseason deals. Due to his incredibly cheap free agent contract for 2025 and his relatively good production compared to his payment, Gainwell is set to earn more in 2026.

This brings into question whether the Steelers are willing to meet whatever number he asks for, and Steelers GM Omar Khan attempted to bring some clarity to the situation when asked about Gainwell ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

“Kenny was great to have around, and he knows we want him back, and we’ve been in communication with his people,” Khan said.

The Steelers seem set on trying their best to retain the talented running back and team MVP in Gainwell. He proved to be a leader of the team, and they rewarded him with the team MVP award. His on-field performance indicated that he had well overperformed his "prove it" deal, and now the Steelers will attempt to find an agreement with the running back.

Gainwell Remains Top Option

There are plenty of free agent running backs that the Steelers could conceivably go after. Antonio Gibson, former Steeler Najee Harris, and Travis Etienne will all enter free agency and could all start on the Steelers in 2026.

All three running backs could change how the Steelers offense is run, which is pivotal entering a season with an almost entirely new coaching staff. Even players like Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford could present interesting opportunities for the Steelers' coaching staff going forward.

Yet, Khan makes it clear that Gainwell is a priority for the Steelers. Gainwell is only 26 years old, and despite playing at the position with one of the shortest average careers, he still certainly has time left in the league. The Steelers have an opportunity to turn him into one of their franchise pieces at a big turning point for the team.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) and Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

All it would take is a slight increase in pay. It seems possible that Gainwell's market is being overestimated by the media, which could lead to the Steelers getting a good deal on a long term contract for the running back.

