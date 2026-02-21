Javonte Williams Gives Steelers First Indication of RB Market

The running back market has been set in motion, which is of note for the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kenneth Gainwell gets set to reach the open market after a career year.

The Dallas Cowboys and Javonte Williams came to terms on a three-year deal worth $24 million ahead of free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, taking one of the top players at the position off the board

He gets his $8M per year after a breakout season in a deal was done by @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports.

The contract provides a relative framework for what Gainwell could garner, meaning Pittsburgh should have a better idea of what it would take to get a deal done if Pittsburgh is looking to retain its Team MVP.

Top RB Options

The running back market in free agency is always relatively well-stacked, and this year is no exception.

Outside of Gainwell, who posted 1,023 yards from scrimmage with eight touchdowns in 17 games, the likes of Breece Hall, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne, among others, sit towards the top of the pecking order with plenty of starting experience and multiple productive seasons under their belts.

Gainwell's asking price is a bit more of a wild card than some of the other top names, as he's ever been asked to operate as a workhorse throughout his career and instead has carved out a role as one of the league's elite receiving threats at the position.

That's not to say he can't make things happen on the ground, as he averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 114 attempts for Pittsburgh in 2025, but he's not likely to outearn Hall, Walker and Etienne just based on the fact that he's not going to take a majority of a team's carries.

Gainwell's projected market value from Spotrac is a two-year deal worth $5.922 million, which feels quite light. If that's the range he has to settle for, though, than bringing back would be a no-brainer for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium.

What's Next for Gainwell and Steelers

With Jaylen Warren on board for the next two seasons, Pittsburgh doesn't need to shop for a lead back this offseason.

That works to the team's advantage when it comes to the running back market and Gainwell in particular, as they won't have to set their sights too high and can then hone in on retaining him from the jump, which should be a priority even with an entirely new offensive staff in town.

If the two sides don't come to terms on a new deal for one reason or another, however, the Steelers could look to add another player at the position from the second tier of the market, such as Rico Dowdle, or shift their attention to the NFL Draft for a third back to pair with Warren and 2025 third-rounder Kaleb Johnson.

Given how integral Gainwell was for the Steelers last season, though, re-signing him has to rank near the top of their to-do list.

