Steelers Get Projected Contract for Kenneth Gainwell

After a career year for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Kenneth Gainwell is due for a substantial raise once he reaches the open market in just over a week.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper recently wrote an article highlighting the top impending free agents at each position alongside their contract projections.

Gainwell, who was ranked the No. 8 running back and No. 86 overall free agent, was predicted to land a deal worth $10 million over two years, which could mark quite an increase over the one-year, $1.79 million pact he signed with Pittsburgh last March.

Gainwell's Stellar Campaign

After spending the first four years of his professional career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win Super Bowl LIX last February, Gainwell left the only team he knew as a free agent and travelled to the other side of Pennsylvania in hopes of securing a larger role with the Steelers.

It wasn't always clear if Gainwell would factor into Pittsburgh's offense in a meaningful manner, however, as there were some questions about his spot on the depth chart with both Jaylen Warren and rookie third-rounder Kaleb Johnson also on the roster.

Gainwell's first standout moment in Pittsburgh came when he logged 134 yards from scrimmage with two rushing touchdowns while starting in place of Warren, who was out with a knee injury, against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

He remained a fixture for the Steelers from that point on, particularly as a receiving threat, and ended up finishing with 1,023 yards from scrimmage alongside eight total scores en route to being named team MVP.

Should Steelers Bring Back Gainwell?

With a new staff in town, headlined by head coach Mike McCarthy, it wasn't clear if there'd be as much of a path for Gainwell to return to Pittsburgh.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan, though, told reporters at the NFL Combine that Gainwell knows the organization, "knows we want him back," though they certainly won't be his only suitors.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac recently reported that the Steelers are expecting Gainwell to check out his market and bracing to lose out on the soon-to-be 27-year-old, but the situation will likely remain fluid for the next week or so.

With just under $40 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, Pittsburgh has the monetary capital to bring Gainwell back without significantly hurting its ability to improve other areas of its roster.

A two-year, $10 million contract is relatively hefty for a running who isn't a workhorse and hadn't produced at the same level earlier in his career as he did in 2025, but it wasn't a mirage. Gainwell was one of the most important players across the Steelers' roster this past season, and the team should do everything in their power to retain him.

