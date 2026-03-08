Don't Be Surprised When Steelers Lose Kenneth Gainwell

With a little over 24 hours remaining before the legal tampering period begins, losing Kenneth Gainwell feels like a distinct possibility for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While predicting who among Pittsburgh's pending free agents will remain with the organization and who will leave during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Mark Kaboly placed Gainwell into the latter of those categories.

He isn't the only insider who feels similarly about Gainwell's outlook once he officially becomes a free agent, and it would certainly appear as though the Steelers' reigning team MVP Award winner could leave the team after just one season.

Other Reports of Gainwell's Potential Depature

During last week's NFL Combine, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Pittsburgh is expecting Gainwell to test his market and explore the idea of suiting up for another team in 2026.

Dulac added that the 26-year-old could also look for a contract larger than what the Steelers are comfortable offering him upon initially hitting the open market.

As one of the top running backs available in free agency beyond the likes of Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne Jr., Gainwell is sure to attract a fair amount of interest and earn a raise from the $1.79 million that he earned on his one-year deal with Pittsburgh from last offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

How Could Steelers Replace Gainwell?

General manager Omar Khan stated at the NFL Scouting Combine that Gainwell and his camp, "knows we want him back," but that doesn't inherently mean a deal between the two sides is going to get done.

Gainwell's production would be tough to replace, as he posted 1,023 yards from scrimmage with eight total touchdowns, but the Steelers' backfield won't be in a state of disarray if he does in fact become Pittsburgh's first team MVP to leave the team immediately after earning that honor since quarterback Neil O'Donnell in 1996.

The shock factor of a potential departure from Gainwell has already worn off to an extent considering all the buzz that has emerged regarding that outcome.

Pittsburgh should have a contingency plan, which may include pursuing another veteran free agent running back such as Rico Dowdle, who played under Mike McCarthy for five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, or Rachaad White.

With a projected 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers also have the option of selecting a prospect at the position and having him join a position group that's currently headlined by Jaylen Warren as well as 2025 third-rounder Kaleb Johnson.

