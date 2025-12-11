Shocking Details Emerge on T.J. Watt's Lung Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The injury to Pittsburgh Steelers' star T.J. Watt is already a scary situation for the organization. The team shared that the superstar edge rusher was taken to the hospital after experiencing pain in his lung. He is currently being evaluated by medical professionals, and his status for their Week 15 contest against the Miami Dolphins is unknown.

The injury to Watt has taken another turn as one NFL insider shared what he's hearing about the Steelers' situation. According to insider Adam Schefter, Watt sustained the injury to his lung while receiving treatment at the team's practice facilities. He shared the latest information sources told him via his X account.

"Sources: T.J. Watt's lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wedensday," he wrote. "Watt has been hospitalized since then."

Sources: T.J. Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday. Watt has been hospitalized since then. https://t.co/ac61o3X2vk pic.twitter.com/cJ5rmUzbmE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2025

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Situation Worsening Quickly

If Schefter's update is correct, the situation is quickly worsening for the Steelers and Watt. The team already has injury troubles across its defensive group, but this blow could wreck their season.

Watt's currently questionable for the game against the Dolphins. The team is hoping that they receive positive updates over the coming days, but this situation is one that the orgnanization will proceed with an abundance of caution.

The Steelers simply cannot afford to lose Watt for any extended period of time. In 13 games, he has 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. Even with top-notch depth behind him in Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, Watt is the straw that stirs the drink in Pittsburgh.

The Tyrod Taylor Case

Team sources haven't confirmed this, but the situation calls to mind a 2020 incident involving quarterback Tyrod Taylor. While receiving treatment during a game, a doctor punctured his lung with a needle and caused a collapsed lung. The possibly life-threatening condition was treated, and Taylor returned to NFL action, but it could have been a detrimental occurrence in his life.

Connecting the dots, it appears Watt may have been injured similarly. We'll wait for organizational confirmation, but the fact remains that Watt is under evaluation in a local hospital after whatever transpired at team facilities.

Steelers Plan Without Watt

If Watt can't go, expect a heavy dose of Highsmith and Herbig against the Dolphins. It also opens up even more defensive snaps for rookie linebacker Jack Sawyer. The organization has loved what they've seen from Sawyer so far, and with another victory needed, he could see even more time on the field.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers