Steelers’ T.J. Watt Hospitalized Before Dolphins Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers received the last bit of injury news they wanted to hear as they prepare for their Week 15 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Injuries have plagued the entire organization all year long, but after winning a crucial contest against the Baltimore Ravens, the hope was that they could put their health worries behind them.

Instead, the Steelers took another hit on the defensive side of the ball. Superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital due to an issue with his lung.

According to a statement provided by the team, Watt experienced pain in his lung and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. As he receives medical attention, he has already been ruled for the team’s upcoming practice session and his status for their Week 15 matchup is now questionable. Head coach Mike Tomlin will provide an update at a later time.

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday,” Steelers Director of PR Burt Lauten in a statement. “He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night’s game vs. Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

Impact on Defense

The update from the Steelers is a worst-case scenario. Without their best edge rusher, their already poor performing defense becomes even weaker and easier to game plan against.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It also puts an extra strain on the other two edge rushers who will play in his place. Alex Highsmith is set for his second game since returning from his own injury, while Nick Herbig’s breakout season has been stunted at times, as he takes a backseat to the two veterans in front of him.

This also puts even more pressure on rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon to return from injury. His impact in the front seven will be crucial against the Dolphins, and will be even more important if Watt can't go.

Opportunistic Herbig

On the flip side, the loss of Watt is another opportunity for Herbig to show that he’s ready for the next step. He’s been fantastic in 2025 despite playing far fewer snaps than Highsmith and Watt. In 12 games, he’s recorded 19 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He could get the chance to shine once again if their top pass-rusher isn't on the field.

