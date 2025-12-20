Steelers Release Former Chargers LB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions on the road.

According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, who shared the news on social media, the Steelers have released linebacker Kana'i Mauga. The move corresponds with signing former Cincinnati Bengals (and former University of Pittsburgh) long snapper Cal Adomitis.

The Steelers signed LS Cal Adomitis to the practice squad and released LB Kana’i Mauga.



Christian Kuntz was limited yesterday with a knee injury. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 19, 2025

Kana'i Mauga's Path to the NFL

The Steelers first added Mauga to the practice squad about three weeks ago. The fourth-year pro went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft and signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent before being released, signed to the practice squad and released again.

Mauga then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a member of the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster, making his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 17 games with the Raidrers before he suffered an injury. Mauga did not play last season, leading to his eventual release by the Raiders ahead of the 2025 season. After being released by the Raiders, he signed with the Chargers this season and spent a month-long stint on the practice squad.

Aug 11, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In college, Mauga was a star player for the USC Trojans, appearing in all 12 games as a true freshman. He became a starter as a sophomore and finished his time at USC before declaring for the draft with 206 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.

Kana'i Mauga Release Makes Room for Special Teams Help

With usual starter Christian Kuntz on the injury report before the Steelers' underdog matchup with the Lions, the team had no other choice but to add some help on special teams. Adomitis has spent time on both the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles and will hopefully provide the team with needed depth and experience.

Without Mauga, the Steelers' practice squad will be woefully without depth at the linebacker position. Hopefully as more starters return from injury, the team will be able to enrich the practice squad further.

The Steelers defense is still missing some key pieces, and will have to fight against the Detroit Lions, who are picked as the favorite for the matchup. Fortunately for the Steelers, they may have the opportunity to get key pieces back. Nick Herbig is listed as doubtful for the Lions clash, which could point to a return sooner than expected.

