Steelers Release Former Jaguars CB Before Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- A recently-signed Pittsburgh Steelers defender is no longer with the organization. As the regular season came to a close, the team added 6'3" cornerback Tre Flowers to give their secondary added depth for the final two games.

After just two weeks with the Steelers, Flowers was released by the organization. The move comes after wide receiver DK Metcalf was reinstated from his two-game suspension.

Flowers appeared in one game with the Steelers in 2025. After the team signed him, he was active for their Week 17 loss against the Cleveland Browns. He played in just two special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

What Flowers' Release Means for Steelers Defense

Flowers was insurance on defense for the Steelers. With his release, it signals that the secondary is finally back to a healthy place.

Down the stretch, that was anything but the case for the Steelers. James Pierre, who emerged as the number two cornerback during the season, missed nearly a month due to a calf injury and an illness. During that stretch, the secondary took a huge hit.

This was only exacerbated when Brandin Echols, the starter in the slot, went down with an injury of his own. He left the team's Week 16 victory over the Detroit Lions, but returned for the regular-season finale.

Now that Echols and Pierre are ready to go, Flowers became expendable.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) reacts after a tackle against Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

New Special Teams Standout?

The release of Flowers might also mean that one of the team's best special teams player in Week 18 is sticking around for the postseason. The team again elevated defensive back D'Shawn Jamison for their regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

He was not only strong in punt and kick return, he looked like another special teams stud. Working as a gunner, the opposition couldn't figure out how to properly jam and block Jamison. His speed overwhemed and forced multiple fair catches. It doesn't seem like much, but it carries a huge impact in terms of controlling the field position and time of possession.

What This Means for Flowers

Flowers was already on his second NFL team this season after he spent time with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in two games before being released, and now he is once again a free agent. It could spell the end of the road for the 30-year-old cornerback, as his ability to be a starter on defense has seemingly evaporated. If the Steelers need more secondary help at any point, however, expect Flowers to receive another call from the organization.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers