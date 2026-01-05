Steelers Give DK Metcalf His Redemption Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the NFL playoffs, taking on the Houston Texans during Monday Night Football of Wild Card weekend.

They had two shots to make the playoffs, as a win against either the Cleveland Browns or the Baltimore Ravens would have locked up their spot. After they lost to the Browns, the Steelers emerged victorious as time expired against the Ravens.

One aspect that carried through both games and will change when the playoffs begin is the lack of DK Metcalf. Following an altercation with a fan in the Steelers Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions, Metcalf received a two game suspension that ruled him out of the final two games.

Now, Metcalf has a chance at redemption. With the Steelers desperate to win their first playoff game since 2016, the team may now capitalize on the talents of their highest-paid receiver when it matters most.

The Team Without DK Metcalf

The absence of Metcalf in the last two games was very evident throughout most of the two contests. The first six quarters between the two games featured a very uninspiring pass game by Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, ans the talent that the Steelers had signed mid-season in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Thielen were unremarkable until the fourth quarter of the Ravens game.

Metcalf is by far the most dynamic receiver that the Steelers have, and even when he has not been the primary target he has been able to draw defensive attention away from other wideouts in order to stop him in coverage.

Metcalf has appeared in four playoff games in his career, all four of which with the Seattle Seahawks. In his four appearances he has accounted for 5 touchdowns and 451 receiving yards. Both of his last two playoff games featured two receiving touchdowns each, in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

How the Texans Defense Fares

The Texans offer one of the toughest tackling defenses in recent years in the National Football League, and allowed the fewest total yards on defense. They allowed the sixth fewest passing yards of any team, making for a tough task for Rodgers and his receivers. Having the versatility and attention that Metcalf demands should give the Steelers a bit of breathing room, but they will need to play better when it comes to passing than they did in the first six quarters of their final two games.

