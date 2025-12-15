Steelers Release Speedy Rookie WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from one of their most explosive wide receiver options. After signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their 53-man roster, the Steelers also released wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, the team announced.

Williams signed with the Steelers midway through the season after they lost Calvin Austin III to a shoulder injury in Week 4. He began working as their primary punt and kick returner but was then surpassed by Austin a few weeks after his return from the injury.

The undrafted rookie out of Indiana had 11 punt returns for 112 yards and 18 kick returns for 425 yards.

The Steelers' decision to add Valdes-Scantling to their active roster came with the mindset to add veteran help ahead of the playoffs. With Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen in the lineup in Week 14, the Steelers passing game had some of their best success this season and will now look to keep that going with an older group of wideouts.

It also means they needed to move on from a player, though. Williams was likely the easy decision as the undrafted rookie could pass through waivers and move back to the practice squad.

Williams started the season on the practice squad after impressing during training camp and the preseason. If he is claimed by another team, he'll sign there. There's also a chance the Steelers chose to move on from Williams entirely, but as their primary practice squad option to call up in case of injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (85) runs off the field with running back Lew Nichols (35) who reacts to Williams’ touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steelers Wide Receiver Room Ahead of the Playoffs

The Steelers' wide receiver room after the move to release Williams includes DK Metcalf and Thielen as their starters. Austin III is their primary option off the bench, working as their slot receiver after starting all of the season beforehand. Valdes-Scantling becomes their fourth option with Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek as their depth pieces at the end of the bench. Roman Wilson was inactive in Valdes-Scantling's first game and will likely remain inactive the rest of the season, barring injury.

Tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith continue to be heavily involved in the passing attack as well.

The move adds "maturity" as Aaron Rodgers put it after the Baltimore Ravens game.

"I thought the energy was good, not a big believer in coincidences. So, I’ve got to think that just Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] and Adam [Thielen] out there made a difference from a professionalism standpoint. Not saying those other guys don’t have professionalism," Rodgers said after the team's Week 14 win over the Ravens.

Now, they'll move forward with a new group.

