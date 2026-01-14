Steelers Request First Two Head Coach Interviews

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could not sit idly by as the head coaching carousel began to spin. With former head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 seasons in the role, the Steelers found themselves behind the eight-ball in landing their next boss.

Despite falling behind, the Steelers wasted no time assembling their candidates. The day after Tomlin left the organization, the team already reached out to a pair of current NFC coordinators for their first interviews.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Steelers requested to interview a pair of Los Angeles Rams coaches. The first was pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase and the second was defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

The Steelers have put in requests to interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, per sources. Both guys are in their 30s, have real presence, fit what Pittsburgh has looked for in the past. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2026

The Case for Shula

Shula's name might be familiar to any football fan, but Don Shula's grandson has carved his own path as an NFL coach. He's quickly put himself in the discussion for top head coaching candidate, which is why Steelers On SI recently named him a top name to watch in the Steelers' coaching search.

Shula fits the same mold as previous head coaches in the organization. He's still in his thirties at age 39, and he keeps getting better. The Rams gave up just over 20 points per game this season, which should give Pittsburgh hope. He's managed to get more out of a much cheaper defense during his tenure, something the Steelers have failed to do over the final years of Tomlin's tenure.

The Case for Scheelhaase

The complete opposite end of the spectrum in the Steelers' search is Nathan Scheelhaase. Currently serving as the pass-game coordinator in Los Angeles, he's been a student of Sean McVay over the past few years. He's helped create a dynamic offense led by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and that type of experience is worth its weight in gold in the NFL.

Scheelhaase is also a few years younger than Shula at age 35, but both remain in the target age window for the next head coach in Pittsburgh.

The knock against him is that he hasn't held an offensive coordinator position in the NFL. His intelligence and innovative mind are undoubted, but the Steelers might seek more coaching experience at the top level in their next choice. Although, the organization did take a chance on a first-year defensive coordinator back in 2007 and that seemed to work out.

Both coaches are strong candidates for the job and it makes sense that they would be the first two coaches the Steelers request to speak with. The list will keep growing, but the head coaching search in Pittsburgh is already in full swing.

