Steelers Proving They're Serious About Finding Star WR

Up to this point in the offseason and leading into the NFL Combine, the consensus from outside the building was that the Pittsburgh Steelers would leave no stones unturned in their search for wide receiver help in the NFL Draft.

Though the team has several needs across the board, with quarterback and defensive back chief among them, the fact that Pittsburgh has met with just about every single one of the top prospects at the position in this year's class confirms that its thought process aligns with the general public as it relates to its need for additional weapons in the passing game.

Steelers' List of Potential Targets

USC's Makai Lemon, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, Washington's Denzel Boston, Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, Alabama's Germie Bernard and Georgia's Zachariah Branch all confirmed that they have met with Pittsburgh formally.

On the flip side, USC's Ja'Kobi Lane stated that he congregated with the Steelers in an informal capacity while Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, Clemson's Antonio Williams Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling and Iowa's Kaden Wetjen also told reporters that they have spoken with the team, further hammering home the point that receiver is a leading priority.

Pittsburgh Finally Working to Solve WR Issue

For what feels like an eternity at this point, Pittsburgh has been in the market for receiver help, and not for just a complimentary piece.

The Steelers struck out in their pursuit of the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk two offseasons ago, and while that miss has worked in their favor long-term, they've done little to truly set themselves up for success at the position.

While the team's trade for DK Metcalf, who they handed a four-year extension worth $132 million immediately after acquiring him, helped solve the need for a No. 1 option, they turned around and opened up yet another hole by dealing George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys as he entered the final year of his rookie deal.

The Steelers did not select a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, which became even more puzzling than it did in the moment as the season went along.

Outside of Metcalf, the top two receivers under contract for the 2026 campaign in Pittsburgh are Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson. That's almost certain to change once free agency begins, but it's not a great situation to be in regardless.

The clamoring for the Steelers to add another legit piece at receiver, particularly one of the long-term variety, hasn't quieted down, nor should it.

What has become clear with McCarthy in place at the combine, though, is that Pittsburgh is working to ensure that the position isn't nearly as much of an issue moving forward as it has been in recent years.

Whether the organization trades up for one of the top names on the board or makes the most of the players available when they're on the clock, it's refreshing to see the Steelers finally be diligent in targeting receivers.

