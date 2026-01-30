Steelers Roster Cuts Could Begin With Disappointing TE

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as is the case with just about every team across the league, is set for some considerable roster upheaval this offseason.

Currently projected to have $37.604 million in cap space for the 2026 season by Over the Cap, Pittsburgh will almost certainly add to that total, with roster cuts serving as one of the easier ways to do so.

On that note, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac alluded to the fact that the organization will likely end up parting ways with Jonnu Smith when asked who he thinks the Steelers will get rid of.

"Well, I think they will start with a TE who was brought in this season," Dulac wrote.

Smith's Disappointing Steelers Stint

Though it's not entirely set in stone that Smith will be on his way out of Pittsburgh this offseason, things sure seem headed that way if Dulac's comments are any indication.

Smith was more or less expected to serve as one of Aaron Rodgers' top targets after landing in Pittsburgh via trade from the Miami Dolphins alongside Jalen Ramsey last June, but he simply never settled into a rhythm and failed to truly get in sync with the four-time MVP.

A long-time favorite of the Steelers' offensive coordinator at the time in Arthur Smith, who coached him with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, Jonnu Smith closed out the season with only 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 38 reception while being on the field for just 52 percent of the team's offensive reps.

When it was all said and done, Smith finished as Pittsburgh's seventh-leading receiver despite turning in a Pro Bowl campaign with the Dolphins in 2024 that saw him log 884 yards with eight scores.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Financial Benefits of Moving On from Smith

Smith inked a one-year extension with the Steelers following the trade last offseason worth $12.01 million. Per Over the Cap, he's set to make $7 million in base salary in 2026 with a prorated signing bonus of $3.873 million.

As a result, either trading or releasing Smith, regardless of if it comes with a pre- or post-June 1 designation, Pittsburgh would save $7 million against the cap while taking on $3.873 million in dead money.

For what it's worth, it's hard to imagine the Steelers finding any trade suitors for Smith at this point in time, so it's more likely that he'll find himself in free agency should the franchise make the decision to move on from him.

That would leave Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington as the only tight ends on Pittsburgh's projected 53-man roster considering Connor Heyward is set to hit the open market, and it remains to be seen how Mike McCarthy shapes the position group in his first year as head coach.

