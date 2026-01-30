Hall of Fame Finalist Could Join Steelers Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are still finalizing their new coach staff under head coach Mike McCarthy and could add one former player who may end up in the Hall of Fame.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Jahri Evans is a candidate to join the Steelers as a part of McCarthy's staff.

SOURCES: Former Saints G Jahri Evans is among the candidates to join Mike McCarthy's staff with the Steelers. Evans, one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, has been an offensive assistant and assistant OL coach the past three years in New Orleans. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 30, 2026

Evans was an offensive lineman in the NFL for 12 seasons and is currently a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2026.

The Steelers adding Evans would get one of the better offensive lineman this century to their coaching staff, which would seriously help the young corps of offensive linemen they have.

Jahri Evans Background

Evans has spent the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints on their coaching staff. He was a preseason coaching intern in 2022, an offensive assistant the next two seasons, 2023-24, then an assistant offensive line coach in 2025.

He played for the Saints for 11 seasons from 2006-16, where he was their starting right guard, making 183 starts.

Evans played for Division II program Bloomsburg and the Saints took him 108th overall in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Division II All-American as a junior in 2004 and a senior in 2005.

He was a four-time First-team All-Pro honoree, 2009-12, and a Second-team All-Pro honoree in 2013, earned six Pro Bowl nods, 2009-14, PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2006, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Evans helped New Orleans win their first Super Bowl in 2009, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Oct 28 2012; Denver, CO, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) reacts from his bench late in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Saints 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He won the Madden Most Valuable Protectors award twice in 2009 and 2011 and is in the New Orleans Saints 50th Anniversary Team and the franchise's Hall of Fame.

Evans spent his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and played under McCarthy during that time before retiring.

Steelers Offensive Line Outlook for 2026

The Steelers have a few players that the franchise have prioritzed early in the NFL Draft as the next key pieces of their offensive line for the forseeable future.

This includes center Zach Frazier, 2024 second round pick out of West Virginia, right tackle Troy Fautanu, 2024 first round pick out of Washington, left tackle Broderick Jones, 2023 first round pick out of Georgia and guard Mason McCormick, 2024 fourth round pick out of South Dakota State

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All four players are crucial for the success of the Steelers offense under Mike McCarthy and his future quarterback and options around him.

The Steelers' greatest success in the previous decade on offense came with a strong offensive line, with the likes of center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro leading the way on the ground and through the air.

Evans has the experience as a player and if he signs on, he'll have a reponsibility into molding these young offensive linemen into the future stars of the offense and getting the Steelers back to the Super Bowl.

