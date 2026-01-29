Steelers Replace Eddie Faulkner With New RB Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue seeing staff changes under new head coach Mike McCarthy after he officially took over the position this week.

McCarthy has his new running backs coach in Ramon Chinyoung, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports. Hill, a Dallas Cowboys beat writer, reported that the Steelers interviewed Chinyoung earlier that day before hiring him.

Former Cowboys offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as the running backs coach under Mike McCarthy, per source.



Congrats to Chinyoung. https://t.co/XOQD5KRuNU — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 29, 2026

Chinyoung replaces Eddie Faulkner, the Steelers running backs coach the past six seasons under former head coach Mike Tomlin, 2019-25.

McCarthy now has his running backs coach, who he has previous experience coaching with.

Ramon Chinyoung Coaching Background

Chinyoung spent the past three seasons in Dallas as an assistant offensive line coach, which he started in 2023.

McCarthy hired Chinyoung for that role, after he spent the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos as a quality control coach.

Chinyoung spent two seasons with McCarthy before the Cowboys fired him and then one season with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He worked with some of the Cowboys offensive lineman like guard Tyler Booker, the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Alabama, plus both tackle Tyler Guyton, 29th overall pick out of Oklahoma, and guard Cooper Beebe, a third round selection out of Kansas State, both in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys excelled in the run game, averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game the past three seasons and ranking as high as ninth in 2025 (125.6).

Dallas also was one of the better offensive teams around the past three seasons, ranking second in 2025 with 391.9 yards per game and fifth in 2023 with 371.6 yards per game.

Chinyoung hails from Texas and was head coach/campus coordinator at Fort Bend Willowridge High School in Houston for two seasons, 2020-21.

He also spent eight seasons at Westfield High School, 2012-19, working as an assistant offensive line coach for four seasons, 2012-15, and then four seasons as assistant head coach, 2016-19.

Steelers Running Back Outlook for 2026

Faulkner is a difficult person for the Steelers to replace, as he had success more recently with Kenneth Gainwell and also Jaylen Warren in the rushing attack.

Gainwell had the best season of his career, with 114 carries for 537 yards and five rushing touchdowns, plus 73 catches for 486 yards and three rushing touchdowns, totaling more than 1,000 scrimmage yards.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Warren became the Steelers starting running back in 2025 and had his most productive season too, with 211 carries for 958 yards (4.5 yards per attempt), along with 40 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers get Warren back for next season, but Gainwell is set to hit free agency. Rookie Kaleb Johnson also needs to have a much better campaign in 2026, and Chinyoung will be at the forefront of helping him achieve that.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers