Steelers Make Roster Move Before Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their roster before Week 18's kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced they added one player to their active/inactive roster before the matchup.

The Steelers elevated cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, who will now play in his third game this season. The veteran cornerback was also on the roster last week, helping on special teams, but providing the ability to play in the slot and outside at cornerback as well.

"Like Coach (Mike Tomlin) says, ‘One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity,’" Jamison said before being elevated for Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. "So, I kind of take this as an opportunity to go out there and show out and do what’s best for the team."

His first elevation this season came in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers Injuries

The Steelers have been ransacked with injuries the last few weeks, including numerous to their cornerback position. They're fully healthy heading into Week 18, but for a do-or-die game, anyone who is almost healthy likely got the push to play.

So, while James Pierre and Brandin Echols will be in the lineup, it doesn't mean they're healthy enough to not take precautions with the depth chart. That's why Pittsburgh elevated Jamison for the game.

Pierre missed three conseuctive games with a calf injury and Echols missed the last week's game with a groin injury. Both players returned to practice this week and do not have an injury tag heading into the game.

Jamison's Role Against the Ravens

Chances are, Jamison will be used only in special teams unless something drastic happens on defense. The speedy cornerback has the ability to cover punts and kicks, but can also be used as a return specialist if needed.

He'll sit behind Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. in the slot, likely next to Tre Flowers, who the team signed in Week 17.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dorian Singer (13) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (17) during the second half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamison started one game in the NFL and has played in 17, with 15 of those coming with the Carolina Panthers. He's recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection, and this season, has taken one kick return for 20 yards for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are in a must-win game against Baltimore. The winner of the Week 18 matchup heads into the postseason as AFC North champions. The losers will end their season and wait for the offseason to begin.

Kickoff is at 8:20 P.M. ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers