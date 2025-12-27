Steelers Add Speedy CB Before Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their roster before Week 17 as they take on the Cleveland Browns. The team announced they've elevated cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and offensive tackle Jack Driscoll to the active/inactive roster, bringing them up for the game before reverting back to the practice squad.

Jamison, 26, played in the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals but did not record a stat or play a snap on defense. He played four special teams snaps, taking one kick return 20 yards.

This opportunity will be different. The Steelers are banged up on defense, down two starting cornerbacks heading into Week 17. James Pierre is dealing with a calf injury and Brandin Echols suffered a groin injury in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. Both players will be out against the Browns.

The loss of Pierre and Echols opens the door for Jamison to not only play, but to start in the slot cornerback role for Pittsburgh. It would be his second start in the NFL, with the first coming as a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (17) reacts after causing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumble during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Like Coach (Mike Tomlin) says, ‘One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity,’" Jamison said about his chance to play against the Browns. "So, I kind of take this as an opportunity to go out there and show out and do what’s best for the team."

Jamison stands 5-foot-9, 186 pounds out of the University of Texas, and is known for his speed and versatility on defense and special teams.

Steelers Secondary in Week 17

The Steelers' defensive backfield will look a little different in Week 17, but they avoided some injury woes heading into the game. While Echols and Pierre are out, moving Jamison into the slot role and Asante Samuel Jr. into the outside role alongside Joey Porter Jr., the rest of the secondary will stay the same.

Jalen Ramsey came into the weekend listed as questionable with an illness but has been upgraded and will not have an injury designation going into the game. Kyle Dugger will start opposite of Ramsey, with Chuck Clark coming off the bench.

Tre Flowers, who just signed with the Steelers during the week, is set to be the backup at cornerback both on the inside and outside.

Flowers, 30, comes from the Detroit Lions, where he played just one game this season. He's also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Flowers (37) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It’s just an opportunity to make the most of,” said Flowers, a 30-year-old who has appeared in 97 NFL regular-season games for six teams over the past eight seasons.

“I always pride myself on just trying to study (the game), so I always try to start fresh. And that’s exactly how I’ll attack it here. This defense is a little different than all the other places I’ve been. So I guess this will be a little bit more of a challenge.

The Steelers are one win away from the playoffs and will now face the Browns with some new members - and maybe a new starter on defense. But against their 3-12 AFC North rivals, their confidence seems to remain strong.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers