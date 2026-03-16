Steelers Had Shot at Trade for Aaron Rodgers Favorite WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have missed out on adding another superstar wide receiver, but this time, that player came with history with their hopeful quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers still isn't on the Steelers' roster, but the team is hopeful that he will be. The two sides have remained in contact and had "positive conversations" about the future, likely including the addition of Michael Pittman Jr. to their wide receiver room.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, though, the Steelers could've added another big name. This time, being Davante Adams, who has plenty of history with their expected starting quarterback.

"Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for (A.J.) Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams," Florio wrote. "The Rams presumably were hoping to get a deal done by today, when a fully-guaranteed $6 million roster bonus came due. And the payment of the bonus likely means they’ll keep Adams and his $18 million base salary."

During their time together, Adams caught 689 passes for 8,444 yards and 76 touchdowns from Rodgers, according to Statmuse.

Adams signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams last season and led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions during his first year with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. Now, with no trade happening, Adams looks to return for another run.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Steelers Plan at Wide Receiver

The Steelers are moving forward with Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf being their starters, Roman Wilson looking to earn a spot on gameday and Ben Skowronek helping where needed. They'll continue to add to the room, most likely through the 2026 NFL Draft.

The team spent a lot of time at the NFL Combine meeting with wide receiver, including the four expected to go in the first round - Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and Denzel Boston. They could look at add to the position as early as pick No. 21.

They could also add through free agency, but won't be looking to make a splash there. They typically carry five to six wide receivers into the season and may look at names like Max Hurleman as their final piece on the roster.

Either way, it's a new group in 2026 for whoever the quarterback will be, but that could have included a name very close to Rodger. It just didn't work out that the Steelers made THAT wide receiver trade this offseason.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers