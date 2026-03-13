Michael Pittman Jr. Gets Vulnerable About Stutter in Steelers Presser

PITTSBURGH — New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. arrived in Pittsburgh with a sterling reputation. The former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts is a multiple-time 1,000-yard receiver and a locker room standout across his NFL career.

Every one getting their first impressions of the new Steelers receiver quickly understood why. During his introductory press conference, he spoke eloquently about his former franchise, his new one, and answered question after question from the media. While answering one about head coach Mike McCarthy, he stuttered, and that opened the door for him to open up about the stutter he's dealt with since childhood.

“For those of you who don’t know, I stutter a lot,” he said. “It’s not because I’m nervous, it’s just something I’ve done since I was a kid. I’ve actually worked with the NSA, the National Stuttering Association, so there’s my, like plug for them. But your answer to that is Mike McCarthy.”

Michael Pittman Jr. speaks to the media. https://t.co/QoTchExia6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2026

Challenges Coming Up

Pittman serves as an incredible role model for anyone who has a stutter or speech impediment. He described the challenges he faced growing up, including how he felt people dismissed him due to his stutter.

”There’s a lot of challenges coming up because people who don’t necessarily know about stuttering and about how it effects people,” he shared. “Sometimes you think people think that you’re dumb or you’re unintelligent or something like that, and it makes you kind of afraid of situations like this (the press conference).”

But Pittman’s been a model of positivity and determination. He said by going through speech therapy and working every day, he’s been able to improve dramatically and overcome a ton of the challenges he faced growing up.

“I’m still working on it and I’ll always be,” he said. “So just keep working towards the goal of smooth speech. If that’s possible for me.”

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes the catch and dives short of the end zone Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Message He Wants to Send

Pittman was also asked about 2026 NFL Draft prospect and wide receiver KC Concepcion. The talented pass-catcher discussed his own experience with a stutter at the NFL Draft Combine, and Pittman shared his reaction to Concepcion was happiness about showing kids another example. That’s part of his message too. He keeps working on his stutter every day, and he wants to show kids that you can get through it.

“It’s just good to show kids,” he said. “When I was a young kid I felt like I couldn’t speak like in class. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t speak. And I would be deathly afraid for like popcorn reading and stuff like that. Just knowing, just showing kids that you can get through that and you’re going to grow through it. And everything is going to get better and just to keep on working on it.”

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