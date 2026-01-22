Steelers Should Make the Tough DK Metcalf Call

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the offseason at a massive turning point for the team.

With the change in coaching and the roster turnover beginning for 2026, the Steelers will continue to make personnel decisions that can set the path for the team's future.

The Steelers boasted the highest paid defense this past season, with diminishing returns on their investment in the most optimistic outlook. On the offensive side, the team has an aging core of running backs and tight ends, one high-end receiver and no quarterback of the future.

Therefore, the best suggestion for the Steelers is to enter a full rebuilding period and deal away their top offensive threat in, DK Metcalf.

Metcalf was the top wide receiver for the Steelers in 2025, yet failed to lead the team in total receptions. That honor fell to running back Kenneth Gainwell, who led the team with 73. Metcalf finished with 59. Metcalf did lead in receiving yards, finishing with 850, the worst of his career to this point.

Why A Metcalf Move Could Make Waves

If the Steelers are serious about winning in the near future, they need to move off of the contract owed to Metcalf. Metcalf is signed through the 2029 season in Pittsburgh, and the team will owe him an average of $33 million per season. His contract holds the possibility of an out ahead of the 2027 season, but the Steelers would incur $18 million in dead cap.

In order for the Steelers to suceedd in the future, they will need to get worse before they get better. With a top-tier wide receiver on a possible downswing, they cannot afford to have him remain on the team while the rest of the team is not at his level, talent wise.

The easiest way for the Steelers to ultimately become successful is allow for their aging defense to age out of the league as they slowly build their offense, then building their defense to aid them along similarly to the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Steelers are able to get any sort of draft capital for the wideout, they should make the move immediately. They already have a lot of capital for this season, so they may be able to take worse picks for Metcalf to package with previously held picks for Day 1 or Day 2 selections. That is the route that the Steelers must take in order to be competitive and compete for future Super Bowls.

