Kenneth Gainwell Could Join Rare Steelers History in Free Agency

Should Kenneth Gainwell leave the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, he'd etch himself in the team's history books despite spending only one season with the black and gold.

After winning the Steelers' team MVP Award upon posting 1,023 yards from scrimmage and a total of eight touchdowns, Gainwell would become the first recipient of that honor to leave the franchise during the following offseason since quarterback Neil O'Donnell did so in 1996.

Gainwell should have a healthy amount of options in his second-straight trip to the open market, making his departure a distinct possibility for Pittsburgh.

Khan's Recent Comments

Even with a new staff in town, headlined by head coach Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that the organization has been in touch with Gainwell's camp and that they'd prefer to have him back in the fold next season.

“Kenny was great to have around, and he knows we want him back, and we’ve been in communication with his people,” Khan said.

Gainwell was recently projected to receive a two-year deal worth $10 million by The Athletic, while Spotrac has his market value sitting at two years and $5.922 million.

Is Gainwell Irreplaceable?

From a production standpoint, it's hard to imagine Pittsburgh bringing in another running back who can replicate Gainwell's 2025 campaign.

It's not often that you see a player at that position lead a team in receptions, yet Gainwell held a comfortable spot atop that leaderboard last year with 73 while DK Metcalf came in second with 59.

Gainwell quickly became Aaron Rodgers' preferred target upon stepping into a major role within the Steelers' offense, but there's no guarantee those same chances in the passing game will be there now that McCarthy is calling the plays instead of Arthur Smith.

That's not to say Gainwell won't still have opportunities to show off his receiving prowess, but rather that Pittsburgh should have a more balanced approach on that side of the ball.

Gainwell was effective on the ground for the Steelers as well, posting 537 yards on 114 carries for an average of 4.7, but Jaylen Warren will remain the lead back in that regard while 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson could also potentially factor more heavily into the mix.

Pittsburgh likely won't voluntarily let Gainwell walk if Khan's remarks are any indication, but if his price reaches a point where the organization isn't comfortable going, they'll still be in a good spot at running back.

Warren proved himself capable of handling a majority of the workload in 2025, and Johnson should take a step forward following a disappointing rookie campaign. The Steelers could also look to replace Gainwell with a third down-type of back in the NFL Draft or free agency without sacrificing too much of what he brings to the table, even if that player's numbers don't match what the 26-year-old recorded last season.

