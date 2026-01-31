Steelers Have Huge Hole to Fill After Vikings Poach Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made numerous coaching changes this season, but are losing an important staffer that could've stayed on in 2026.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Minnesota Vikings are hiring Graham Alexander as their new defensive pass coordinator and defensive backs coach for 2026.

Alexander reunites with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who he worked for two seasons under when Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers must now pivot and look for their new defensive backs coach under head coach Mike McCarthy and new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Steelers Wanted Alexander Back in 2026

Alexander joined the Steelers for his second stint with the team in 2025 as the defensive backs coach, after he was previously the assistant defensive backs coach for the Steelers for two seasons, 2022-23,

Flores was with Alexander on the Steelers in 2022, when former head coach Mike Tomlin had Flores as the team's senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Alexander also had connections with Graham, working under him with the Raiders in 2024 and spending one year as their safeties coach.

Graham and McCarthy reportedly wanted Alexander as an important part of their staff, but now have to look elsewhere for a defensive backs coach.

Why Losing Alexander Hurts the Steelers

The Steelers had a poor statistical output with their secondary, giving up the fourth most passing yards per game (243.9), but Alexander improved most of the players individually.

He worked with cornerbacks in Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre and Brandin Echols all have solid seasons.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Porter halved his penalties in 2025, going from 12 penalties for 137 yards in 2024 to just six penalties for 56 yards this past season.

Pierre, who made just $6 million this past campaign, made 30 tackles, forced a fumble, made an interception and 11 passes defended. Echols also made two interceptions, forced a fumble and made three tackles for loss.

Alexander also had to work with injuries in his secondary, especially with DeShon Elliott going down mid-season.

He moved Jalen Ramsey from cornerback to safety and then worked with trade acquisition Kyle Dugger, who made a pick-six in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

Alexander had a chance to build his position group into an even better unit in 2026, but will now get an elevated role in Minnesota and a chance to further as a coach.

