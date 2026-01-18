Steelers Sign Speedy CB After Late-Season Contribution

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to add to their roster. As they move through the first portion of the offseason, they're looking for a head coach. They're also making sure that coach has players to lead when he's in the building, and signing reserve/futures contracts the first step in that process.

This week, the team added cornerback D'Shawn Jamison to that list. The Steelers inked Jamison to a futures/reserve contract, bringing him back for his third season in Pittsburgh. Jamison has been on the team's practice squad the last two years, and even stepped into a bigger role late in this past season.

The 26-year-old cornerback with plenty of speed played in three games this past season, all in a special teams role. The former Carolina Panthers cornerback earned his place amongst the gunners on the roster and with needed help late in the year, Pittsburgh turned to him even during their Wild Card game against the Houston Texans.

Jamison's Outlook in 2026

Things are different in Pittsburgh this year. For the first time in 19 years, the Steelers are looking for a new head coach, and have already shown signs that they don't know what that means for the roster.

So far, they've told their entire coaching staff that they won't be retained unless re-hired by the new head coach. Team President Art Rooney II also said that anything is possible with the players themselves.

"I think it's too early to say what effect it's going to have on the roster. The new coach obviously is going to have a lot today in that," Rooney said, speaking to local media. "We'll have that discussion when the time comes."

If the Steelers new head coach is looking for quality special teams players with some upside left, Jamisons fits the mold.

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Kayron Lynch-Adams (34) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (17) during his attempt to run the ball in the 4th quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Despite being a practice squad player the last two years, Jamison has 18 games of experience at the NFL level, including one start. He's recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection - all with the Panthers.

Even during training camp, Jamison caught people's eye. As a true speedster, he's capable of being a return man or playing in coverage. While not a name the Steelers trusted to put on defense this past season, they certainly viewed him as one of the top practice squad options in case of emergency.

Jamison isn't going to walk into 2026 and become a starter, but the Steelers may want to keep him around another year, as long as he continues to climb like he has the last two seasons.

