Steelers Cannot Hire Latest Head Coach Candidate

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers began their cycle of head coaching interviews with some of the top coordinators available. As the first eight names were revealed, there was justifiable excitement regarding the prospect of coaches like Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula or Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley taking over the organization.

Then, the Steelers added a surprising name to the mix. One that doesn’t inspire the same optimism.

Adam Schaefer reported that the latest head coaching candidate expected to interview is former Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy. He becomes the ninth known candidate to speak with or scheduled to speak with the organization, and also immediately becomes the top candidate to avoid.

Steelers are expected to speak with former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy about their head coach vacancy. McCarthy is from Pittsburgh, and worked with Steelers GM Omar Khan in New Orleans in 2000. pic.twitter.com/mR3nOMxWCA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Hometown Kid

McCarthy is an extremely accomplished head coach. He’s won 174 games in his coaching career between the Packers and Cowboys, and he also has a Super Bowl to his name.

The experience he brings is a huge piece of his allure, and likely why the Steelers want to speak with him. He also possesses a special connection to the city of Pittsburgh. As Scherer noted, McCarthy is a native of the Greenfield neighborhood in the city of Pittsburgh. Growing up a Steelers fan, this would be a homecoming moment for the McCarthy family.

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Why the Steelers Shouldn’t Hire Him

The local connection and Super Bowl win are votes of confidence for McCarthy, but the Steelers cannot hire him.

McCarthy was and is a good coach. He deserves credit for the job he did in Green Bay over 13 seasons.

That time was nearly a decade ago at this point, however, and that McCarthy magic dried up during his time in Dallas. He’s still a good coach, but he’s not the innovative and rising head coach that the Steelers need.

A Proposal for McCarthy

Now, if the Steelers were to hire McCarthy as their offensive coordinator, that could be a great move. He has over 10 years of experience as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in the NFL, and that type of experience could complement the forward-thinking and younger head coach that the Steelers are looking for.

McCarthy interviewing makes a ton of sense. But if this progresses any further or if he is hired as the next head coach, the Steelers would be making a huge mistake.

