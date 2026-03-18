Steelers Star Shares Maxx Crosby's Brutal Reaction to Ravens Drama

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers breathed a sigh of relief, alongside the rest of the AFC North, when the trade between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders fell through. The deal that would have sent superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby to Baltimore was nixed, and Crosby remained in Vegas as a result.

For the Steelers, it means they have one less player to worry about when they take on the Ravens twice in 2026.

The Steelers and Crosby also gained a common enemy in Baltimore. At least, that's the case according to Steelers defensive lineman and captain Cam Heyward. On a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward shared the conversation he had with Crosby after everything went down and Crosby was blunt in his feelings towards the Ravens.

"He was like, ‘F--k those dudes, I’m staying with the Raiders.’ I was like alright, I can respect that," he said. "Maxx has always been straight up with me and I’ve always respected Maxx a lot."

Everyone Hates Baltimore

You really can't blame Crosby for feeling that way. In the aftermath of the trade falling through, Crosby has spoken about the entire process and one piece that's stuck out is his trip to Baltimore.

On Crosby's own podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, he opened up about the experience. He detailed how he was flown out to Baltimore, but after the Ravens' medical staff conducted their own medical tests and scans, the team began to backtrack. He even stated that he never got the chance to speak with general manager Eric DeCosta during his visit, and his little time with head coach Jesse Minter was focused on how the organization feared for Crosby's future health because of his knee.

Ultimately, the Ravens flew Crosby and his family back to Las Vegas after the visit and deal fell through Crosby remained with the Raiders.

After all of that, it's no surprise he had some harsh words for the Ravens.

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Looking Out for Little Bro

Crosby remaining in Vegas carries an additional benefit for Heyward. It means that Cam's younger brother and recent Raiders free-agent addition, Connor Heyward, will have a familiar face with his new team. Always the protective older brother, Cam discussed how much it means to know Connor will be looked after in Vegas.

"I was happy he didn’t end up with the Ravens personally, selfishly," Heyward admitted. "But to say he’s going to be there also made me happy because he’s going to be able to take good care of little brother."

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