Steelers Latest Aaron Rodgers Rumor Dies Quickly

A prominent NFL insider isn't buying the idea that Aaron Rodgers is extending his stay in free agency as a means of finding a more suitable opportunity than the one the Pittsburgh Steelers are providing.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio's "Unsportsmanlike", Adam Schefter stated that he believes Rodgers simply hasn't been ready to officially re-sign with the Steelers, which is more to blame for a second-straight offseason of a lengthy decision-making process rather than hoping another team pursues him.

"Let's keep in mind here that he was a free agent last season, and the only other team that seemed to kind of kick off at that moment was Minnesota. That didn't really go anywhere. Pittsburgh wanted him, Pittsburgh wants him now," Schefter said.

"I think he liked Pittsburgh. I don't think that's the issue. I don't think he's holding out, waiting for a better opportunity. I just think that he has not been ready. Just like we were talking about with Lamar [Jackson], these things move on the quarterback's schedule when they're ready, and so far, Rodgers has not been ready."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires the ball downfield during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals have generated some buzz as a logical landing spot for Rodgers, but Schefter threw some cold water on that speculation as well.

"I don't see a second place right now," Schefter said. "I just don't see it. You tell me a second-place team. Somebody floated out Arizona. I don't see Aaron Rodgers going out to Arizona to finish out his career. With all due respect, like what would the team be? I welcome suggestions. I don't see it."

What's Really Happening with Rodgers and Steelers?

Rodgers fatigue has become a real phenomenon among Steelers fans, and understandably so.

The exact same process that's occurring right now also played out last offseason, when Rodgers didn't sign with the team until just before mandatory minicamp began in early June.

General manager Omar Khan, with a ton of conviction, stated at the NFL Scouting Combine that he didn't, "foresee this going like it did last year."

Over two months removed from those comments, the two parties are in almost the exact same spot as they were at this time last year.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers had held out hope that the four-time MVP would make his decision before the 2026 NFL Draft, but it was no dice on that front.

After placing the UFA tender on Rodgers, which would potentially net it a compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere while also giving the organization exclusive negotiating rights with him after July 22, Pittsburgh has circled the start of OTAs as the new "deadline", meaning it expects him to be in the building on or before May 18.

Whether or not Rodgers actually makes his return by then remains to be seen. He'll remain the overwhelming favorite to be the Steelers' starting quarterback in Week 1 even if he isn't, but the franchise won't be thrilled if it plays out that way.

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