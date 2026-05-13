5 Things on the Steelers' 2026 NFL Schedule Wishlist

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to find out their schedule for the 2026 season.

Though some leaks have came out in anticipation of the full reveal on May 14, the Steelers still remain largely unaware of their itinerary for the year.

With that, here are five things Pittsburgh should be hoping for once it receives its schedule.

1). Warm Weather Road Games Late in the Season

While the cold weather can work to the Steelers' advantage based on their opponent, it's nice to have a reprieve from it later in the season.

This year, Pittsburgh is set to hit the road for contests against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If either of those games take place at the beginning of the campaign in September, there's a good chance the Steelers will have to play in sweltering heat.

Should they travel to Jacksonville or Tampa Bay in November or December after playing back-to-back contests in 30-degree weather, however, it would make for a pleasant change of pace during the stretch run.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A general overall view of the 20267 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2). Week 1 Home Game

Pittsburgh's last time hosting a season opener was in 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, though, you'd have to go all the way back to 2014 to find a Week 1 game that took place on the North Shore.

The main reason for that scheduling quirk is the neighboring Pittsburgh Pirates, who are often hosting games at PNC Park during the first weekend of the NFL season.

This year, though, they'll be in Chicago for a three-game series with the Cubs, meaning the Steelers are eligible to play at Acrisure Stadium as a result.

Given how rare that opportunity has become, the NFL should hand Pittsburgh a Week 1 home game.

3). Week 8 Bye

The Steelers are set to face the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's first-ever game in Paris this season, which will take place at the Stade de France in Week 7 on October 25.

Bye weeks after international contests are not guaranteed, though that has typically been how the league lays out its schedule.

Pittsburgh had an early bye in Week 5 last year after returning from its matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, and following up its overseas trip this time around with a respite that would fall right in the middle of the campaign would be ideal.

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts to the crowd against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

4). A Home TNF Game

Traveling on a short week is never delightful, but it's something the Steelers have dealt with quite a bit over the last handful of years.

Pittsburgh has played on Thursday Night Football in all but three seasons (2013, 2016, 2020) since its debut in 2006.

Since 2019, though, TNF has been staged at Acrisure Stadium on just two occasions, both of which came in 2023.

Though TNF isn't the most prestigious primetime experience, hosting it when that's become somewhat of a rarity would be an enjoyable inclusion on the Steelers' schedule.

5). AFC North Games Earlier in the Season

Higher-stakes AFC North games later in the season, particularly with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in particular, have become customary for Pittsburgh.

At the same time, facing a division rival earlier in the year could help get the juices flowing. That's not to say the Steelers should play the Ravens two times before Week 7 or anything along those lines, but an earlier meeting between the two parties could be fun.

In 2024, Pittsburgh didn't face an AFC North opponent until Week 11. Last year, it didn't have one until Week 6 and had just two through Week 10. Why not change it up this time around?

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