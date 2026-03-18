Steelers Steal Broncos Speedster in Mock Trade After Jaylen Waddle Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done adding to their offense. Outside of the Aaron Rodgers decision, this team still needs to figure out two offensive line position, and add another wide receiver to the mix.

Wideout seems to give them the most options. This team has spent a lot of time looking at wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft and will continue to do so throughout the process. If they added a receiving weapon in the first round, no one would be surprised, but maybe that's not the only place they look to claim a starting-quality player at the position.

The NFL world watched the Denver Broncos add Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers were once believed to be a team to watch for Waddle, but for a first-round price tag, probably weren't going to make a move for the starting wideout.

Instead, they may be able to use the trade to their advantage. The Steelers still need a slot wide receiver and may be able to find one from the Broncos now that their room is a little crowded.

And, truthfully, they could kill two bird with one stone if they make the right trade.

Steelers Land Slot WR/Return Specialist in Mock Trade

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Steelers could use one of their sixth-round picks for an easy trade with high upside. While Marvin Mims didn't have a great season last year, and a took a step backward in terms of production, his upside is still high, and he's got one more year under his rookie contract to prove himself.

The former second-round pick out of Oklahoma was once viewed as Denver's next up-and-coming wide receiver. That faded with the addition of Troy Franklin, and now vanishes with Waddle.

But the speedster is only 23-years-old and has the ability to play inside, which is what the Steelers need. He also kick and punt return ability, which Pittsburgh does not currently have on the roster. For the sixth-round pick, they'd add the NFL's leader in punt return yards (452) last season.

It's not Jaylen Waddle, but Mims brings a lot of potential and three years of experience on the field. Some will say there's no difference between he and Roman Wilson, but in two seasons, Wilson has played 14 games. Mims has played 48 in three years with 13 starts and eight touchdowns through the air.

It's a move that costs nothing and fills a missing piece to the offense and special teams. And with Denver adding Waddle, Pittsburgh may be able to take advantage.

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