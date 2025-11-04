Steelers Have One Last Shot to Land Jaylen Waddle
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are counting down the minutes until the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and they should - and very well could - be making phone calls for deals.
The Steelers added a wide receiver in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but only added him to their practice squad. They still haven't found their true WR2, although Calvin Austin III is filling that role when healthy. And there's one name that continues to float around the trade market that could be the difference-maker for any organization, and Pittsburgh could use a difference-maker.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are open to shopping Jaylen Waddle at the trade deadline.
"While previously a question about wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was met with a hard “no,” the team will now do its due diligence and at least consider offers for the star in his prime," Rapoport said. "Miami still would prefer to not trade Waddle, but the Dolphins are at least willing to weigh an offer that blows them away. With an uncertain future at several key places, all options are now on the table."
Steelers' Last Chance at Waddle
The Steelers are atop the AFC North with a 5-3 record, coming off a win over the NFL's best team, the Indianapolis Colts. They've been searching for a wide receiver since they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, and are looking for a speedster to complement DK Metcalf.
Waddle does that. And for a team in contention to make a Super Bowl run, they could operate as such and make a splash at the trade deadline to improve their odds. It doesn't mean they will, but that they have a reason to.
However, the asking price is steep. According to Rapoport and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are seeking at least a first-round pick in return for Waddle. The 26-year-old is on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard season and is under contract through 2028, and Miami wants hefty compensation to part ways with their star wideout.
Rich Eisen believes the Steelers should still make the deal.
"You know the Dolphins want a one,” Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "If you’re the Steelers, you toss a one? Let me answer the question for you: Absolutely, you do that. Is [Aaron] Rodgers going to be 30 tomorrow? Hey brother, this is what happens when you go ahead and you put your eggs in a basket of someone like Aaron Rodgers. One-hundred percent you bring in Jaylen Waddle right now and see what he can do with Aaron Rodgers while Rodgers is turning back the clock physically.
"Come on now. Hell yeah. You’re leading a division. The Ravens are going crazy right now. Getting closer in your rearview mirror than they really appear."
He may be right.
The Steelers are hunting for a Super Bowl and need one piece to take their offense over the top. They don't have Aaron Rodgers forever, and if this is the "all in" season Pittsburgh is making it out to be, adding a 26-year-old star to your offense does feel like a piece to the puzzle.
They have one last chance at him. If the Steelers want Waddle, today is the day to make it happen. The only day they have left.
