Steelers Have Shot to Bring Local Star Back to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to add a new group of free agents for the 2026 season, with the legal tampering period set to open up in early March.

With that in mind, they will be competing with the vast majority of the league for much of their possible free agents. ESPN's Matt Bowen recently released an article detailing the ideal landing spot for the top 50 free agents this offseason. Only one player was listed for the Steelers, and that was local product Jaquan Brisker.

"In Pittsburgh, Brisker would replace Kyle Dugger under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham." Bowen wrote. "Brisker can play over the top in Cover 2, and he would be a disruptive box defender in Graham's single-high schemes. In four seasons with the Bears, Brisker had four interceptions, seven sacks and 14 pass breakups. The Steelers could also target a cornerback in free agency as they try to clean up the secondary."

Brisker is a Pittsburgh native, hailing from Monroeville and having graduated from Gateway High School as a two-sport athlete. Out of high school, Brisker committed to Lackawanna College and played there for one season before playing three seasons with Penn State.

Brisker was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, and now finds himself as a free agent at the end of his rookie contract. Across the first four years of his career, Brisker made $9,253,423 in career earnings and will likely garner a bit more in free agency. Spotrac's Market Value calculator puts his average annual value at $11.1 million, which would be more than he made across his first four seasons combined.

How The Steelers Got Here

The Steelers will need some help in the secondary after a disappointing 2025 season led to much of their opponents taking advantage of both their scheme and their talent.

With a new defensive coordinator in Graham, the Steelers are likely to take a completely new direction when it comes to their defensive mindset. Brisker is one of the players who can help turn it around, as his production, combined with his age, allows for the team to inject youth into the aging defensive corps.

If not, the Steelers could look at other free agents at different positions, like a position of need such as quarterback. With the cap expanding, they could benefit from spending a lot this offseason.

Steelers Have Perfect Opportunity

The Steelers could bring back a local star and fill their needed opening in the secondary. Why wouldn't they? Brisker comes with plenty of NFL success and an even brighter future.

The Steelers would be adding another young option next to DeShon Elliott, which means their safety position is set for the next few years. If they chose to keep Jalen Ramsey, they can move him back to cornerback or the slot, where he found more success than at safety.

Depending on how much Pittsburgh is willing to spend at the position, Brisker makes a lot of sense. If stars align on the contract side of things, you can definitely see the Steelers bringing Brisker back to Pittsburgh.

