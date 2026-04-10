Steelers Swap Derrick Harmon for Michigan Star in NFL Re-Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to be thrilled with how Derrick Harmon played as a rookie, but one analyst wouldn't take him in a re-draft if given the opportunity.

While essentially re-doing the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on "The Bill Barnwell Show", ESPN's Matt Miller took a different defensive tackle for the Steelers at No. 21 overall in Kenneth Grant, who went No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins in actuality, while Harmon remained on the board and ultimately wasn't chosen at all in this exercise.

"They went with Derrick Harmon in the real draft," Miller said. "I'll go with Kenneth Grant, who I think Miami was a little bit of a surprise when they took him at 13 last year. But this is a Steelers pick, right? Just a nose, big nose tackle. Someone that has, I think, the athletic ability to give you some push in there."

Steelers' Interest in Grant

As the second interior defensive lineman off the board behind Mason Graham, who went No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh was understandably enamored by Grant to some extent during the pre-draft process.

The Steelers formally met with Grant at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he profiled as a top potential target for them at No. 21, though they did not host him on a top-30 visit, perhaps because they caught wind he wouldn't still be on the board when they were on the clock.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Is Harmon a Better Fit for Pittsburgh Than Grant?

Harmon's regular season debut was delayed by an MCL sprain he suffered in Pittsburgh's final preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers.

He was back in action by Week 3, though, and ended up appearing in 12 games as a rookie. Over that span, during which he logged 446 defensive snaps, Harmon recorded 27 tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery and 22 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, while harboring the reputation of a strong run defender.

Grant, on the other hand, finished with 33 tackles and two sacks while playing in all 17 of the Dolphins' contests.

Harmon appeared further along in his development as a whole over Grant, though the two players have rather similar skill sets on the interior of the defensive line. The former should provide a bit more as a pass rusher while the latter, as a true nose tackle, is more of a run stuffer.

Given the way Harmon played against the run, however, along with his potential getting after the quarterback, Pittsburgh has to feel pretty good about how the first round played out last year despite the fact that Grant has a ton of upside himself.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI,and find out podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!