Steelers QB, Head Coach Duo Should Make NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that is chock-full of history, with record-breakers dotting the rosters throughout the extent of the franchise. With the signing of Aaron Rodgers in 2025, the Steelers continued to add to that legacy by signing a surefire first ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Now in his second year, Rodgers has the chance to make more history than he had previously due to his reunion with his coach while with the Green Bay Packers in new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy and Rodgers spent plenty of time together with the Packers, and are a historic head coach and quarterback tandem. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the two are currently eighth between all quarterback and head coach tandems for total wins.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have won 107 games together including the playoffs, the 9th most by any head coach-starting QB duo in the Super Bowl Era and one shy of Marv-Levy-Jim Kelly in 8th. https://t.co/jzndq6HNM3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2026

The two trail Marv Levy and Jim Kelly of the Bills for the seventh spot, and will have a shot to both tie and overtake Levy and Kelly quite early on in the season this coming season.

The Steelers open the season against the New England Patriots, then they will take on the Atlanta Falcons in their next game. If they win both, they overtake the Bills duo.

Other Important Duos in NFL History

Other duos across the National Football League's history that stand out include a former Steelers tandem, as Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin are tied for second with the tandem of Drew Brees and Sean Payton with 144 wins as a group.

Jul 22, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7 ) talks with head coach Mike Tomlin (right) during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers also hold fifth place, which belongs to the grouping of Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw, who accounted for 121 wins in a period that had fewer games per season than Rodgers and will be afforded in 2026.

The obvious first place, one that will likely never be taken, is the group of Patriots in Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, whose 249 wins through 2022 seems like a near impossible feat for any team to top.

Does it matter?

At the end of the season, the wins will likely not matter all that much unless it elevates the Steelers to a playoff win, but the statistic is interesting nonetheless. It is a benchmark of consistency, and it gives insight into some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game of football. Rodgers is certainly in that grouping, despite lackluster performances in recent seasons.

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