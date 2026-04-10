T.J. Watt Trade Could Happen for Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to have a great problem at one position on defense. They currently have four outside linebackers deserving of playing time.

Headlined by superstar T.J. Watt and veteran Alex Highsmith, the Steelers have a rotation of edge rushers that are accomplished and brimming with potential. Behind the season duo at the top are fourth-year stud Nick Herbig and second-year standout Jack Sawyer.

The team can only play so many edge rushers at once, meaning one or multiple will take a backseat in the upcoming season. Deciding who is the problem, and it might force the Steelers to make a drastic move, like trading Watt or Highsmith. The only problem is that trading either veteran wouldn't net the assets everyone hopes, but there is a realistic path if the organization is ready to pull the trigger.

What Would Steelers Get in Return for Watt?

The market for a superstar edge rushers is robust, there’s no doubt about that. The problem with the Steelers and Watt is that he’s 31 years old and will turn 32 during the upcoming season.

Now, the easy comparison to make is Micah Parsons, who was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers gave up two first round picks and a veteran defensive lineman in Kenny Clark.

The difference is that Parsons was 26 when that trade occurred. Those five or six years difference are crucial.

It means that two first-round picks are not on the table for Watt. It might even mean no first-round picks are on the table.

A better estimate and comparison is, unfortunately, the trio of veteran edge rushers who have been dealt over the past two seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jaelen Phillips from the Miami Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick last year. The season before, the Atlanta Falcons parted with a third-round pick for Matthew Judson and the New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick for the same price.

Watt is a level above those three, admittedly, but it paints a very clear picture. Unless you are acquiring a player in their physical prime, the trade value drops off dramatically.

The only conclusion I can draw is that a potential Watt trade would net the Steelers a future second-round pick, at most. Given the insane amount of money still owed on this deal and the tread on his tires, the Steelers and the fanbase is likely to be underwhelmed by any potential return.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up at the start of the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Teams Would Make Sense as Trade Partners?

If the Steelers do want to move on from Watt, they will have plenty of potential trade partners. Nearly half of the league is looking to improve their pass-rush ability and depth, meaning that Watt would be a top target if he hits the market.

A few teams that stand out immediately are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. Both are teams who are on the verge of the next step, but need a bit of improvement. A veteran edge rusher could bolster both organizations, who finished in the bottom-10 of pressure rate in 2025.

Then there are organizations like the Cowboys, who have an obvious need since trading Parsons. The Chicago Bears took a huge step last season, but are still a few pieces on defense away from running the NFC.

The list of suitors would be long if the Steelers are trying to pull off this organizational-shifting deal. It just won’t get the team the monstrous haul people hope, and that has to be considered before any potential trade moves forward.

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