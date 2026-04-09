Steelers Hosting Top-3 WR for Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting one of the 2026 NFL Draft's elite prospects for a top-30 visit.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is at the Steelers' South Side facility to meet with the organization alongside another likely Day 1 pick in Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Michigan tight end Marlin Klein.

Lemon is projected to fly off the board well before Pittsburgh is on the clock at No. 21 overall, but if he does drop or the team is looking to trade up, he's a top name to watch.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon's Collegiate Career

As a true freshman at USC in 2023, where he played with Caleb Williams, Lemon caught six passes for 88 yards.

His production took a jump during his sophomore year in 2024, finishing with 764 yards and three scores on 52 receptions.

Then, in his final campaign as a member of the Trojans, Lemon broke out for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in the nation as a result.

How Realistic of a Target is Lemon for Pittsburgh?

As mentioned above, the consensus on Lemon is that he'll be taken anywhere from the end of the top-10 to the early 20s. If the latter scenario plays out and he's still up for grabs at No. 21, and the Steelers are still in that spot, there's a chance he'd be the pick for them.

Though Pittsburgh made a splash by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts and signing him to a three-year, $59 million extension to pair him with DK Metcalf, the team still has a need for another starting-caliber player at the position.

With the likes of Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and A.T. Perry making up the rest of the receiver depth chart for the Steelers, they could very well double-dip at the position with an early-round pick and then a Day 3 selection as well.

Lemon, who profiles primarily as a slot receiver, is a standout route-runner with outstanding footwork who generates separation rather effortlessly while also having strong hands.

He also named Aaron Rodgers as one of three quarterbacks he would like to play with when asked at the combine, and should the four-time MVP return to the Steelers, there's a chance the incoming rookie will get his wish should he land with the black and gold.

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