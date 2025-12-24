Steelers' T.J. Watt Takes Massive Step in Recovery Process

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting their holiday wish earlier than expected. It has been a long couple of weeks for star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, following a puncture in his lung that caused a partial collapse requiring surgery to fix in the week since there have been mixed reports and feelings about how long his recovery process would take and how long it would be until he was back on the field.

As they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal Week 17 matchup, the Steelers received a bit of good news regarding their star defender. Watt returned to practice for the first time since his injury, marking a huge step for the 31-year-old linebacker’s recovery process.

In a video shared by ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Watt can be seen taking part in drills with fellow linebackers. The team shared that Watt practiced in a limited capacity afterwards.

What This Means for Watt

The Steelers hope that this is the start of a rapidly moving next few steps. Waiting for the injury to heal post surgery was one thing, but now that he is ready to be on the field and increasing his physical activity, it's a great sign.

The key will be getting Watt's conditioning up to where it needs to be. After missing the past few weeks, Watt may be rested but he's also out of shape by his standards. The team needs to acclimate him and his recovering lungs to the high intensity activity that is football.

What This Means for Steelers Defense

This is huge and positive news for the Steelers and their defense. To their credit, the group has looked better over the pas three weeks, and that's been largely without Watt on the field. Getting their best pass-rusher and one of their top run-stuffing defenders back will only strengthen this team that is hoping they are peaking at the perfect time.

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Watt wasn't the only Steelers player to return to practice. Fellow outside linebacker Nick Herbig joined him and their teammates at practice. Herbig has been working his way back from a hamstring injury that kept him out of their Week 16 victory over the Detroit Lions. The team is optimistic he will be able to go in Week 17.

Another returning member of the defense was cornerback James Pierre. The breakout defender suffered a calf injury that forced him out of the past two contests. Now, he is trending towards full health at the ideal time for the Steelers.

