Steelers' T.J. Watt Passes Older Brother With Epic Sack
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt has been making history for years with the organization. The former Defensive Player of the Year is one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL at age 31, and he's continuing his reign of terror over the league in 2025.
Along the way, the Steelers' star edge rusher now has some bragging rights over his older brother and NFL legend, J.J. Watt. In their Week 12 contest against the Chicago Bears, T.J. put together a patented play to become the Watt Family's all-time leading rusher. After creating pressure on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, he earned his 115th NFL sack and gifted the Steelers a touchdown by forcing a fumble. Nick Herbig recovered the ball for the score as T.J. took his place atop the Watt family. Making the moment even sweeter, J.J. was on the call for CBS Sports' broadcast of the game.
With that number, he passes his older brother on the NFL's all-time sack leaderboard. T.J. now sits 26th all-time and is right on the heels of two active NFL players right ahead of him. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett enters Week 12 with 117.5 career sacks, and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell has 115.5.
The Watt Dynasty
While T.J.'s older brother is making a living in the commentary booth, J.J. was one of the most dynamic defensive players in NFL history during his playing days. An absolute specimen of a human, J.J. redefined the build and expectations for a defensive end in the NFL. Fast like a linebacker, strong like a defensive tackle and with the quick reflexes of a defensive back, J.J. impacted the game across the entire defensive line. He was a run-stuffer and quarterback wrecking crew mixed into one.
T.J. has been an elite player in his own right over eight seasons in the NFL. Taking on the mantle of what a 3-4 edge rusher looks like in the NFL, he's anchored the edge for nearly a decade in Pittsburgh, establishing himself as one of the best in franchise history.
The third Watt brother to play in the NFL, Derek, was in attendance for the game as well, according to multiple photos posted via social media.
The Steelers are counting on Watt to continue this high level of play down the stretch. Pushing for a division title, they now have the premier Watt edge rusher leading the effort.
