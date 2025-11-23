Steelers Look Like Fools for George Pickens Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers stand by their decision to move on from George Pickens, viewing the young wide receiver as extremely talented but also not a fit in the culture they are building within the locker room.
So, they traded him to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick. That pick has yet to be made, but Pickens is tearing it up with the Cowboys, recording a career-high in touchdowns and on pace to surpass his 1,100-yard career-high as well.
The move is being criticized from every direction. Those on the outside view Pickens as talented, but when you're that good on the field, seeing the distractions in the locker room don't come up.
Kay Adams Calls Out Steelers
Kay Adams even believes it's going to be one of the worst trades in NFL history. Speaking on the Up & Adams Show, she explained why Pittsburgh got the short end of the stick in a brutal decision.
"I think that trading George Pickens is probably going to go down as one of the worst deals in NFL history, and I mean that," Adams said. "I’m sorry to the Steelers, I just think it’s true… and the best from a Dallas perspective, like, what a haul."
During his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens had multiple instances where his character was questioned. He liked comments about how Kenny Pickett wasn't a good quarterback, showed up late for practice and meetings and even deleted all of his Steelers content on social media, only to deny doing so afterward.
When he left, those antics continued, calling out Steelers fans and telling Minkah Fitzpatrick after he was traded to the Dolphins that life was better outside of Pittsburgh.
But Adams sees the need for the Steelers as more than any concern off the field.
"It is so clear — it is so glaringly obvious watching George Pickens last night a day after Kenneth Gainwell led Pittsburgh in receiving against the Bengals; this is clearly a bad call by the Steelers,” Adams said. “They’re (the Steelers) trying to find any semblance of consistency and rhythm outside of D.K. (Metcalf) in the passing game; it just doesn’t exist."
The Steelers wouldn't change their decision. They knew it was time to move on from Pickens and his character concerns before things got worse. And while they have struggled in finding a WR2 to replace him, their lead in the AFC North and 6-4 record likely feels like the move is justified.
