Steelers' Payton Wilson On Pace to Break 20-Year Record
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to re-write the record books after their 2025 season. With an emerging leading on the defense, one second-year player is taking the group by storm, and quietly inching toward history.
Inside linebacker Payton Wilson may not be the biggest name on the roster this season. The third-round pick out of N.C. State has become the team's starter alongside Patrick Queen, and is already making the most of it.
Through 10 games this season, Wilson is averaging 8.4 tackles per game. That pace would total 142.8 tackles in the 2025 season, surpassing James Farrior's franchise record of 141 in 2003.
Wilson's season has had it's ups and downs but the young talent has started to emerge in recent weeks. His best performance came in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts when he had a team-high 14 tackles and added an interception and a tipped pass that landed in the hands of edge rusher Jack Sawyer.
Wilson's Development
"It’s a reasonable expectation, a second-year player who played a lot last year, made some plays last year," head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this season. "It’s a natural progression (when) you’ve got a good relationship with the game, you work the way that he works and you have the talent that he has, I don’t think anybody is surprised by the impact and the general trajectory."
The Steelers view Wilson as their future star at the inside linebacker position. Despite only being a third-round pick, Wilson has the speed and skillset to be an every-down linebacker in the NFL and Pittsburgh believes they got that in the N.C. State star.
He and Patrick Queen are both under contract for at least the 2026 season and the Steelers could view both as long-term options. Wilson has three years left of his rookie deal while Queen has one year after this season on his three-year contract.
Queen remains the top dog in the linebacker room but with Wilson's progression, the two could merge into a two-headed monster at some point in the near future.
Payton has already had some memorable moments this season with an interception on Daniel Jones and a tipped pass for rookie Saywer on the list. But chasing down Jordan Addison in Dublin to save a touchdown and his first career sack against Sam Darnold are also on the list.
If he keeps up with the pace he's on, he'll finish the memorable season with his name in the team's record book.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!