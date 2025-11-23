Steelers Defense Loses Star for Bears Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be short-handed on both sides of the ball for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Despite hopes that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play through a fractured wrist, he was ruled out for the game. The loss puts their offense in a vulnerable situation in a must-win game.
The other side of the ball will play through a tough loss as well, as Steelers star linebacker Alex Highsmith was also ruled out for the Week 12 contest. Highsmith has been dealing with a pectoral injury that has limited him in practice all week. He entered gameday with an injury designation, and now he's officially inactive against the Bears.
Impact to Steelers Defense
Highsmith's absence is always a tough blow for the Steelers. Their defense faces a particularly challenging opponent in the Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams. The second-year QB has taken a huge step in his development, entering Week 12 with 13 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.
Without Highsmith, the Steelers will have to make up for his impact in the pass rush. Third-year edge rusher Nick Herbig will get the nod in his place, allowing him to possibly improve on his career-high 6.5 sacks through 10 games. The athletic linebacker will get the chance to go after Williams, and Herbig's speed will be advantageous when Williams inevitably escapes the pocket.
When Will Highsmith Return?
Missing a game isn't a huge concern, but Highsmith's injury struggles this season have to worry the Steelers. He's been limited to just seven games, and this will be his second consecutive game out. This is also the second season in a row that he will miss multiple games after playing just 11 contests during the 2024 campaign.
Dealing with a pectoral issue, it's hard to know for sure when the former Pro Bowl edge rusher will return. The Steelers have a difficult stretch to end the season, and having a full defensive arsenal is crucial to the team's continued pursuit of the AFC North title.
When Highsmith is in the game, the Steelers' defense is better; there's no denying that. In seven games, he has 5.5 sacks, 24 total tackles and a forced fumble. When healthy, he remains a dynamic player off the edge. But as the Steelers are learning time and time again, the best ability in the NFL is availability. They'll have to deal with Highsmith's unavailability for another week as they try to take down the Bears.
